Police/Fire: Magnolia runner alerts first responders to car in ditch

Magnolia resident Edward Boudrot went out for a run at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday but he didn’t get far when he came across a man standing on Hesperus Avenue about two blocks from where he lives.
The man had a phone in his hand, but something didn’t appear right to Boudrot.
“Someone looks like they need help,” it occurred to Boudrot, who lives on Ocean Highlands. He asked the man, “Is everything OK?” and then he saw the bumper of the man’s car sticking up off to the side of the road.
“It was fully immersed in the ditch,” Boudrot said of the vehicle. The car was face down with the bumper parallel to the ground in an 8- to 10-foot ditch in front of 140 Hesperus Ave. near Rafes Chasm Park past a bend in the road. He didn’t notice any skid marks in the roadway, he said.
Concerned for the driver’s well-being as he appeared incoherent, Boudrot told him: “Why don’t you sit down and I will get you help.” The man could not operate his cell phone.
“Started my run this morning and found a man and car pitched in a gully,” Boudrot shared on the Magnolia, MA Facebook page later that morning.
The Gloucester police log simply refers to a 911 call at 6:48 a.m. during which a patient was transported to the hospital.
Boudrot said the Gloucester Fire and Police departments showed up within minutes of his calling 911. “Amazing to watch them work a scene, true professionals,” he wrote, “thank you for what you do.”
Boudrot said the firefighters arrived first. “They took a humanistic approach” to dealing with the driver, Boudrot said, asking him if anyone else was in the car, which there was not. Police arrived and “quarterbacked the scene.” He lauded the professionalism of both departments.
“Glad I was there to help,” Boudrot said about his initial 911 call that brought first responders to the scene.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Between Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., one person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. Two received lift assists.
Tuesday, July 19
2:41 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Dock Square was ticketed.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, July 19
11:02 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Beach Street was ticketed.
9:18 p.m.: A driver on Brice Lane received a written warning for speeding.
7:47 p.m.: Officers removed construction barrels from the roadway on Summer Street.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: On Tuesday, one citation and four warnings — two written and two verbal — were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Wednesday, July 20
12:22 a.m.: Lift assist on Chebacco Terrace.
Tuesday, July 19
11:53 a.m.: Report of a car hitting a bicyclist on Southern Avenue. The bicyclist received medical treatment on site and declined ambulance transport to a hospital. The driver received a citation for a passing violation.