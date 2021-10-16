A Gloucester man, accused of spraying the inside of an SUV with pepper spray and attempting to slash tires, all while a family was in the car, faces multiple charges.
Joshua Levi Arone, 24, of 21 Elm St., was arrested Thursday at the Mobil gas station on Essex Avenue on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, child endangerment, and vandalism of property.
Police were dispatched at 8:15 p.m. to the area of 71 Essex Ave. for a report of a man assaulting the occupants of a vehicle in the middle of the roadway. Police said officers arrived to find Arone, holding a cell phone and pepper spray, standing next to the passenger side of an SUV stopped in the middle of the road with its hazards lights on.
Officers repeatedly told Arone to drop the objects in his hand, commands which police say he ignored. Arone reportedly told the officers he was recording them and eventually put the spray on the ground. Aware that he might have a knife, police told Arone to lift his shirt and spin around. He eventually complied, while screaming obscenities at the police. Police then asked Arone to get to the ground, which he complied after multiple arguments.
A passenger in the SUV said he, his wife and their son were driving home when they encountered a man wearing dark clothing standing in the middle of the roadway. They said they slowed the car to a stop and honked the horn to get the man's attention to move out of the road. The man, later identified as Arone, immediately charged at their vehicle and began pounding on the hood, the family said. Arone then reportedly approached the passenger side of the car and sprayed pepper spray into the car.
The family said he began punching the passenger side window hard enough for them to feel as if the window was going to break. Arone then knelt down next to the SUV's front tire, and began doing something, they said. It was later understood that he was trying to flatten the tires with a knife.
— Taylor Ann Bradford
In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Oct. 15
1:40 a.m.: A caller said a driver was spinning his vehicle's tires and revving the engine in the area of Hesperus Avenue. When police arrived to the scene, they found a gray pickup truck in the middle of the road but no driver. The truck's right passenger-side rear window was shattered and a big rock was on the floor in the rear of the truck as if someone had smashed the window with the rock. The driver-side window had marks on it as if someone had attempted to smash it also but was not successful. The key was on the ground near the driver-side door.
The truck was towed.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Oct. 14
3:31 p.m.: Medical emergency on Squam Hill Road. The person refused ambulance services.
2:26 p.m.: A White Way resident reported a person had cut down the limbs of his apple tree. The matter is under investigation.
12:18 p.m.: A person reported dropped a set of keys off the jetty on Bearskin Neck. Officers were unable to retrieve the keys.
10:27 a.m.: Officers assisted with traffic while a dump truck was unloading by the roadside on Granite Street.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Oct. 14
7:15 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
5:45 p.m.: A person reported someone had harassed him on Lincoln Street for walking his dog on school property. Both parties left the area by the time officers arrived on scene.
3:02 p.m.: A driver on Crooked Lane received a written warning for a crosswalk violation.
2:34 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.
9:54 a.m.: Renilson Diasconstancio, 36, of 29 Frontham St., Apt. 242, Lowell, was arrested on Route 128 southbound on charges of driving with a suspended registration, unlicensed operation, and on an active warrant out of Lowell. He was arraigned at Salem District Court on Friday morning.
8:43 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:59 a.m.: Medical emergency on Hickory Hill Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Friday, Oct. 15
6:40 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.
Thursday, Oct. 14
6:43 p.m.: Report of a possible road rage incident on Eastern Avenue. Officers spoke with both parties and they were sent on their way.
12:33 p.m.: Lift assist on Winthrop Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:02, 9:33 and 9:32 a.m.: Three drivers on Main Street, Conomo Point Road and John Wise Avenue received a citation, written warning and verbal warning, respectively, for speeding.