A New Hampshire man faces a third charge of drugged driving following his arrest in Gloucester on Monday.
Michael S. Gilpatrick Sr., 59, of 11 Strawberry Bank Road, Apt. 14, Nashua, New Hampshire, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. after police say he drove his Chevrolet Equinox into the wall of a dentist office’s platform at 222 Washington St. He is charged with possession of a Class B drug, methadone pills, and driving under the influence of drugs, third offense.
Police were responding report of a hit-and-run that had occurred on Route 128 north in the area of Exit 54, when they came across the crash. Before he was arrested, Gilpatrick failed a series of field sobriety tests to determine if it was safe for him to continue driving, according to the police report.
Officers also spoke with a driver whose mirror was struck and moved by the Chevrolet Equinox as it passed him while his vehicle was traveling in the right lane of Route 128.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Jan. 25
4:18 a.m.: Police responded to a report of debris in the roadway on Sadler Street and Linnett Place.
2:42 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Dory Road.
Monday, Jan. 24
11:04 p.m.: A pedestrian flagged down a police officer and pointed out a utility pole with smoke coming from it on Shepherd Street and Maplewood Avenue. Gloucester Fire Department was dispatched and police assisted at the scene.
7:57 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of an unwelcome guest on Magnolia Avenue.
7:03 p.m.: Police responded to a disturbance on Millett Street.
6:46 p.m.: Debris was cleared from the roadway on Sadler Street.
6:16 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department at O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street.
Traffic stops: Citations or warnings were issued to drivers on Route 128 Extension, southbound, at 10:15 a.m.; on Eastern Avenue at 11:11 a.m.; Maplewood Avenue at 3:07 p.m.; Washington and Dennison streets at 5:50 p.m.; and Cherry and Reynard streets at 6:03 p.m.
5:49 p.m.: The manager at Dollar General on Whistlestop Way gave a description of a man suspected of shoplifting to an officer. The man had left the area just prior to police arriving. Police looked at security footage of the man walking up and down the aisles, but it was difficult to make out if the man had taken items, according to the police report. The manager told police that while she cannot prove the man had shoplifted, she planned to have him banned from the store.
2:49 p.m.: Police responded to a report of harassment on Hesperus Avenue.
ROCKPORT Monday, Jan. 24
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
4:22 p.m.: Officers assisted a Parker Street resident who was locked out of their home.
3:54 p.m.: Public Works was notified of downed electrical wires on Oak Circle.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Jan. 24
11:17 a.m.: Medical emergency on Lincoln Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX Monday, Jan. 24
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.