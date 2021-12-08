Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%.