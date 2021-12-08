A Gloucester resident faces a charge of driving drunk, a third offense, after backing into a another car Monday in the parking lot of Shaw’s on Railroad Avenue.
Robert James Pomeroy, 66, of 67 Mount Pleasant St., is also charged with possession of open containers of alcohol in his motor vehicle.
Police say Pomeroy failed several field sobriety tests and registered .088% when taking a portable alcohol breath test. The legal limit in Massachusetts is .08%.
Pomeroy was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Tuesday, Dec. 7. His next scheduled court date is Monday, Jan. 31.
— Times Staff
Man to face charge of cat dumping
Police are seeking a warrant fo the arrest of a 37-year-old Maplewood Avenue man on charges of illegal trash dumping and cruelty to an animal.
Officer Brendan Chipperini, while on patrol, notice a line of trash bags behind the commercial business sign at the corner of Maplewood Avenue and Whistle Stop Way on Monday. The bags were where Chipperini had found a bag of trash Nov. 28, and trash in both sets of bags belonged to the same individual.
Security video from a local business and posted Facebook showed this person dumping the bags as well as releasing at least one cat from a pet carrier near the clothing donation bins at the Maplewood Car Wash on Dec. 1 between 5:50 and 5:55 p.m.
Animal control received several complaints about the cat(s) from people who had seen the video, police said.
Chipperini filed a criminal complaint against the man and is seeking a warrant for his arrest.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Dec. 8
8:59 a.m.: Burglar alarm activation at a Western Avenue home.
8:43 a.m.: Complaint about parking at Pleasant and Smith streets.
8:24 a.m.: Medical emergency call at the Heights of Cape Ann referred to another agency.
7:43 a.m.: Well-being check of person at Grant Circle requested. Person could not be found.
Citizens assisted at the Main Street police station at 1:08 a.m. and on Perkins Street at 7:15 a.m.
3:57 a.m.: Aid given for an unwelcome guest on Prospect Street.
12:39 a.m.: 911 call from Mount Locust Place. Building checked.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
11:22 p.m.: Larceny reported on Mason Street.
Medical emergency calls from Millett Street at 3:19 p.m. and Crafts Road at 6:04 p.m., individual taken by ambulance to a hospital; and Holly Street at 3:40 p.m., Poplar Park at 12:40 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., and Nikolane Way at 9:36 p.m., all referred to another agency.
Burglar alarm activations on Concord Street at 12:58 p.m., and at The Rhumb Line Restaurant on Railroad Avenue at 9:25 p.m. Buildings checked.
Complaints about parking on Wells Street at 8:39 p.m. and Chestnut Street at 9:01 p.m.
Well-being checks made on Main Street at 6:03 p.m., when the person could not be found; and Elwell Street at 3:27 p.m. and Spring Street at 7:57 p.m.
7:05 p.m.: Driver of car disabled on the south side of Route 128 at the Exit 54 ramp for Concord Street and Wingaersheek Beach aided. The vehicle was towed.
Citizens assisted on Grant Circle, Route 128 south at 10:21 a.m. and. on Dodge Street at 4:22 p.m.
Motor vehicle crashes with property damage only on Main Street at Walgreens at 3:05 p.m. and Washington Street at 3:26 p.m.
3:16 p.m.: Lost or found property reported on Mason Street.
1:38 p.m.: Officers assisted the Fire Department gain entry to a Prospect Street building for a fire alarm sounding. No issues were found.
1:07 p.m.: Harassment reported at Harbor Village on Main Street.
12:35 p.m.: Fraud reported at Norwood Heights.
11:45 a.m.: Trespasser on Parker Street.
11:02 a.m.: Aid given dealing with an unwelcome guest on Willow Street.
10:55 a.m.: Past breaking and entering and burglary on Witham Street.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Dec. 7
9:25 a.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Traffic stops: Two drivers received a verbal and written warning, respectively, for violating traffic laws.
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital. One refused ambulance services.
5:16 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a deer on Route 128 northbound. The person refused ambulance services and the car was towed from the scene.
5:15 a.m.: A car hit a guardrail on Route 128 southbound. The driver refused ambulance services. The car reportedly sustained heavy front-end damage — it is unclear at this time if it needed to be towed.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Traffic stops: Two drivers received written warnings and two received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
7:17 p.m.: Medical emergency on Piper Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:07 a.m.: A driver on Pond Street received a citation for not having a license or registration in possession.