MANCHESTER — A Methuen man, Gary Dixon Jr., 23, of 311 Oak St., faces a charge of illegal possession of ammunition or a deadly weapon.
Manchester officers initially cited Dixon with driving with a suspended license and revoked registration after pulling him over on Route 128 southbound Monday at 6:33 a.m. After searching the car, officers found handgun ammunition, a knife and brass knuckles. Dixon was arrested as police say his license to carry was suspended, therefore it it was illegal for Dixon to have ammunition. No gun was found inside the car.
Dixon was arraigned at Salem District Court on Wednesday morning. His pretrial is scheduled for Thursday, April 5.
— Michael Cronin
In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Feb. 20
2:09 p.m.: A criminal complaint of driving with a suspended licensed will be filed in court against a 36-year-old Gloucester resident after a motor-vehicle stop at Heights at Cape Ann.
1:46 a.m.:A charge of drunken driving in court will be filed in court against a 60-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire, resident after a report of a disturbance on Mondello Square.
Saturday, Feb. 19
8:52 p.m.: Services were rendered after a report of a missing person was taken at the Police Department on Main Street.
7:18 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance at a Railroad Avenue restaurant.
6:25 p.m.: A larceny was reported on Eastern Avenue.
4:28 p.m.: Assault with a dangerous weapon was reported on Washington Street.
1:59 p.m.: A trespass was reported on Elwell Street.
1:44 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Burnham Street and disposed of safely.
9:48 a.m.: A report of harassment was taken at the police station on Main Street.
Friday, Feb. 18
3:46 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at a restaurant on Rogers Street.
2:42 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Commonwealth Avenue.
12:30 p.m.: A straight arrest warrant was served on a 32-year-old Gloucester man at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street. The man was arrested and booked without incident and turned over to Gloucester District Court.
11:30 a.m.: Harassment was reported on Washington Street.
11:11 a.m.: Medication stolen on Proctor Street.
10:33 a.m.: Police assisted another agency and planned to file a criminal complaint in court of child endangerment against a 27-year-old Gloucester woman. The Department of Children and Families was notified and a child was removed from woman’s custody. A caller had reported smoke in the basement, and that the occupants had not left. Police went and spoke with those gathered. Firefighters entered the apartment and determined the source of the smoke was a charred area of flooring and an unopened can of beans, according to the report.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 23
3:38 a.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
7:45 p.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street received a written warning for a lights violation.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital. One person refused ambulance services and another received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: A driver on on Route 128 southbound received a citation for not having an inspection sticker. Six other drivers received verbal warnings.
1:38 a.m.: An illegally parked car on School Street was ticketed.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Traffic stops: A driver on Eastern Avenue was issued a criminal application for operating an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle with a suspended license. The car was towed from the scene. Another driver received a verbal warning for speeding.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
8:55 a.m.: Officers transported a detainee to court.