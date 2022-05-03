A well-being check at McDonald’s on Maplewood Avenue around 3:11 p.m. Monday led to the arrest of Jacob Jay St. Laurent, 24, of 57 Stafford Road, Wales, on a charge of possession of a Class A drug.
St. Laurent was arraigned Tuesday in Gloucester District Court. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail, according to the clerk’s office.
Police responded to the restaurant for a man “passed out” in the bathroom, according to the police report. The manager told police St. Laurent had not passed out, but had locked the door and refused to open it. The manager was able to get into the bathroom and St. Laurent ran out before the officers arrived.
Police caught up with St. Laurent, who they noted in the report they had interacted with earlier in the day. Police pat-frisked him for weapons and, according to the report, pulled a bag which contained hard objects out of his pockets. Police said St. Laurent appeared unsteady on his feet and denied consuming alcohol or drugs, and said he did not want to go for treatment. Officers said they saw a napkin folded up and inside found a plastic twist containing a powdery substance that appeared to contain fentanyl, the report stated.
Police arrested St. Laurent, but during booking he became sick. As Gloucester Fire paramedics were taking St. Laurent to the hospital, he threw up a torn, twist-off bag that police said also contained a powdery substance that appeared to be fentanyl. St. Laurent tried to grab the bag, but the officer in the ambulance was able to secure it.
St. Laurent is due in court on June 7.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, May 3
7:35 a.m.: Police responded to a disabled vehicle on Route 128 north at Concord Street.
4:06 a.m.: Police received a call-out from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council in relation to a high-risk warrant in Cambridge.
Monday, May 2
Crashes with property damage only were reported at Americold, 69 Rogers St., at 1:27 p.m., on Middle Street at 4:08 p.m., and on Route 128 south at Exit 12 at 6:20 p.m.
5:41 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Cleveland and Willow streets.
4:30 p.m.: A disturbance on Essex Avenue is under investigation.
4:14 p.m.: Harassment was reported at Walgreens on Main Street.
3:10 p.m.: Police responded to disabled vehicle on Harbor Loop.
1:05 p.m.: A disabled vehicle was reported on Rogers and Washington streets.
Citations/warnings issued after traffic stops on Magnolia Avenue at 8:27 a.m., Farrington Avenue at 9:47 and 9:56 a.m., and Washington Street 12:43 p.m.
12:28 p.m.: A past larceny of some jewelry was reported on Fuller Street.
10:06 a.m.: Police went to Norman Avenue for a report of an excavation contractor working on a septic system threatening a resident in what was a case of miscommunication. According to the report, the woman told police she had three hydrangeas near the work area and the contractor’s son told her she could have until the next day to relocate. The son assisted her with machinery to remove two of the three plants, police said. Another employee said he would help her re-plant them behind the house. The contractor saw this and told the employee he wasn’t there to landscape for her and to return to the front of the property, the report said. The woman told police the contractor pointed a finger at her and started to come toward her saying “I’m not talking to you” and “You got me in trouble.” Police learned there was an issue of heavy equipment left in the front yard due to a delay in the project, which was relayed to the building inspector and the company was found in violation, according to the police report. The woman declined to apply for a harassment prevention order, but asked police to tell the contractor to stay away from her. Police informed him that his actions were intimidating and to stay away from the woman, the report stated.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Six people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital from Friday to Monday. One person refused ambulance services, one received a lift assist and one received medical services on site.
Traffic stops: A driver on Old Penzance Road received a citation for having an open container of alcohol in the car. The driver was not under the influence at the time. Three others received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws from Friday to Monday.
Monday, May 2
2:31 p.m.: A Marshall Street resident reported his home was falsely being advertised online as a rental.
10:44 a.m.: A Marmion Way resident reported past damage to the home’s garage door.
9:58 p.m.: A person received a town by-law violation for throwing household trash in a town-owned trash receptacle on Bearskin Neck.
Sunday, May 1
12:16 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Granite Street.
Noon and 1:43 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars, on Granite Street and Beach Street, were ticketed.
Saturday, April 30
6:50 p.m.: A Sandy Bay Terrace resident reported the neighbor’s trash stunk.
Friday, April 29
8:18 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a raccoon caught in a live animal trap on Country Club Road.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Six people were transported by ambulance to a hospital from Friday through Monday. One refused ambulance services and another received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: From Friday through Monday, nine people received written warnings for violating traffic laws.
Monday, May 2
4:50 p.m.: Report of smoke possibly coming from a car on Route 128 northbound. Firefighters did not find any evidence of smoke. The car was towed.
Sunday, May 1
1:20 a.m.: Officers assisted Essex Police with towing a car in their town.
Saturday, April 30
6:15 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Beach Street was ticketed.
6:15 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a water main break on Flatley Avenue.
2:46 a.m.: Thomas Loyte, 36, of 284 Essex St., Apt. 7, was arrested on Bridge Street on charges of driving drunk and having defective equipment. He made bail and was arraigned at Salem District Court on Monday. Loyte is due back in court on Monday, June 14.
Friday, April 29
2:58 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Pleasant Street Extension. No injuries were reported and both cars were driven from the scene on their own power.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: From Friday through Monday, 12 drivers received citations for violating traffic laws . Eleven others received warnings — six written and five verbal.
Monday, May 2
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Sunday, May 1
8:06 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children at Centennial Grove after hours.
7:33 p.m.: Report of a large controlled fire in a Pickering Street backyard. Firefighters extinguished the fire and advised the homeowner of the town’s burning regulations.
12:17 p.m.: Report of spray-paint graffiti on rocks on Noah’s Hill.
9:18 a.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove an unknown animal inside a Martin Street attic.
12:58 a.m.: Kenneth Torlone, 32, of Allston, was arrested on Main Street on a charge of driving drunk and a marked lanes violation. He made bail and was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday. Torlone’s pretrial is scheduled for Monday, June 6.
Saturday, April 30
8:53 p.m.: Report of a broken window at Centennial Grove.
Friday, April 29
10:27 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire on Apple Street. The blaze was reportedly caused after a spray paint can was thrown into a fire. No major damage was reported.
4:12 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.
2:02 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a past fight between two dogs on Forest Avenue.
7:21 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Grove Street.