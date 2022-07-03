Police/Fire: New officer joins Gloucester ranks

A Gloucester police officer has graduated from the police academy.
On June 28, Sean Riley graduated as part of the 34th Recruit Officer Course (ROC) at the Reading Police Academy. The 20-week program covers policing best practices with specific emphasis on problem solving, procedural justice, ethical decision making, and fair and impartial policing.
Riley joined the Gloucester Police Department in May 2019 as a reserve police officer, and has worked as a full-time officer since February. He is a life Gloucester resident and 2011 graduate of Gloucester High School. He holds an Associate in Criminal Justice degree from North Shore Community College.
Riley was to begin his field training on July 1, according to Chief Ed Conley.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, June 29
7:13 p.m.: Police took a report of a missing person on Patriots Circle. The child was located a short time later.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Nally Avenue at 8:31 a.m., at the Atlantis Motor Inn on Atlantic Road at 10:56 a.m., on Grant Circle on Route 128 heading south at 12:22 p.m., at the Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road at 5 p.m., and on Route 128 north at 5:34 p.m.
5:09 p.m.: A motor-vehicle stop on the Blackburn Rotary of Route 128 north resulted in a citation/warning being issued. The police log also refers to an arrest but no further information was available as of press time.
1:39 p.m.: Animal control was called the boat ramp at Gloucester High for a report of a rabid skunk, which was removed.
11:46 a.m.: The Fire Department was assisted with a call on Summer Street.
8:36 a.m.: After an assault was reported at the Police Department/Courthouse on Main Street, police planned to seek a criminal complaint in court against a 42-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of assault and battery on a person 60 and older/disabled person with injury and malicious destruction of property worth up to $1,200.
12:36 a.m.: A group reportedly trespassing at the Harbormaster’s Office on Harbor Loop was dispersed.
Tuesday, June 28
2:20 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 34-year-old Lynn resident on a charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle with a revoked registration after a traffic stop on Route 128 south by Exit 55. Police had the vehicle towed.
2:19 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at the intersection of Tragabigzanda and Atlantic roads. A vehicle was towed.
8:50 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted at Harbor Village on Main Street.
9:34 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Cherry Street.
11:41 p.m.: A car was repossessed on Allen Street.
Monday, June 27
10 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on Burnham Street.
8:47 p.m.: A car hit a pedestrian as it headed north on Washington Street after taking a left out of a convenience store parking lot. The pedestrian refused medical treatment.
8:30 p.m.: Threats were reported on Prospect Street.
6:53 p.m.: No action was required for a report of trash dumping on Cleveland Place.
1:53 p.m.: Police towed a vehicle from the Dun Fudgin' Boat Ramp on Leslie O. Johnson Road.
12:29 p.m.: Police planned to seek a criminal complaint in court against a 29-year-old Gloucester resident charging him with having an uninsured, unregistered vehicle on East Main Street.
10:59 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Willow Street when a caller saw a man entering a vacant dwelling through a rear window. A search of the area did not turn up anyone, though there were signs someone may have entered through the rear window. The Housing Authority was contacted about the incident and that the building needs to be secured.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, June 30
Traffic stops: Nine drivers received written warnings for traffic violations.
2:40 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:17 a.m.: A one-car accident on Route 128 northbound resulted in one person being transported by ambulance to a hospital and the car being towed. The investigations is being handled by State Police.
ESSEX
Thursday, June 30
Traffic stops: Four drivers received citations for violating traffic laws. Another received a verbal warning.
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:38 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog biting a person at Centennial Grove. No medical services were required.
4:11 p.m.: Officers provided mutual aid to Hamilton Police with removing jet skiers from Chebacco Lake.
12:30 p.m.: Comcast was notified of downed cables wires on Main Street.