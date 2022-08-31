ROCKPORT — A three-car accident on Main Street ended with car engulfed in flames.
First responders were alerted to the scene at 5:17 p.m. According to police, those involved in the crash refused ambulance services.
Rockport Fire Department were able to extinguish the fire. Two cars were towed from the scene by Tally’s Towing.
It was unknown at press time how the accident occurred or how the fire started.
Police did not issue any citations to the drivers.
{em} — Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 311:08 a.m.: Police took a report of trespassing on Harbor Loop.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
8:02 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Perkins Street.
5:33 p.m.: A 38-year-old Gloucester man whose address was listed as homeless was arrested at the Railroad Avenue train station on charges of loitering and drinking in a public way or place.
4:37 p.m.: A report of lost/found property on Gloucester Crossing Road is under investigation. A caller said he left his backpack in the bathroom at the CVS and later found the bag had been taken, gone through, and $800 was stolen, while the backpack was dumped in the trash. Police planned to reach out to management to obtain surveillance footage.
1:25 p.m.: Police took a report of suspicious activity with a motor vehicle on Pearl Street.
10:28 a.m.: A 42-year-old Gloucester resident whose address was listed as homeless was arrested on Perkins Street on straight arrest warrant and a charge of possession of a Class B drug. Police reported that during a prisoner search, they found and seized as evidence “18.5 packages of Suboxone 8 mg/2 mg in his wallet.”
Community policing: At 8:55 a.m. at West Parish School; at 8:36 a.m. at East Gloucester School; at 8:36 a.m. at St. Ann School; and 8:34 a.m. at West Parish School.
8:09 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported in the vicinity of the Richdale convenience store on Washington Street.
7:20 a.m.: A caller reported a person at a residence on Wheeler Street was using lawn sprinklers during the water ban. Police were unable to make contact with the homeowner.
Monday, Aug. 29
Crashes with property damage only were reported on the Route 128 Extension northbound at 4:43, when the car was towed, and on the Route 128 Extension southbound at 6:19 p.m.
11:37 a.m.: Police took a report of fraud/identity theft at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
11:23 a.m.: A 56-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct after police were called to assist Fire Department paramedics at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road. Paramedics were concerned the woman, who appeared to be intoxicated and reportedly fell in the parking lot, would attempt to drive home, the report states. Police found the woman’s behavior was “up and down as she would become frustrated when I informed her that she could not drive home.” Police saw she was unsteady on her feet and “almost fell over multiple times.” The woman signed a medical refusal for treatment with paramedics. She became upset and attempted to get into the passenger side of her car, and continued to talk over police, the report states. She soon calmed down and told the sergeant she drank a pint of vodka at 9 a.m. and drove to the supermarket, according to the report. The two officers stepped to the other side of the vehicle when the woman interrupted, swore at them and approached them. Police said they tried to verbally deescalate the situation as the woman’s behavior caught the attention of shoppers before arresting her.
10:44 a.m.: Police took a report of a road rage incident that was alleged to have occurred at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Webster Street.
9:52 a.m.: Trespassing was reported on Magnolia Avenue.
9:25 a.m.: Suspicious activity with a motor vehicle was reported at the Dun Fudgin Boat Ramp on Leslie O. Johnson Road.
9:15 a.m.: A man came into the police station lobby to report he was an engineer on a fishing boat docked at Jodrey State Fish Pier. The man has a video of two men climbing on the boat at 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, and apparently posing for pictures. One man is seen climbing a ladder in front of a security camera providing an up-close photo of his face. The man is later seen climbing off the boat with a fishing rod in his hand. The engineer does not know who the men are and believed they were tourists. The fishing rod was valued at $40. Police informed the engineer there have been several fishing rods stolen from marinas in the area.
Sunday, Aug. 28
11:04 p.m.: Larceny was reported at the Richdale convenience store on East Main Street.
Disturbances: At 11:24 p.m. at the train station on Railroad Avenue; at 10:41 p.m. on East Main and Hammond streets; at 9:52 on Main Street; at 5:17 a.m. at Mike’s Place on Railroad Avenue; at 4:53 a.m. on Beckford Street; at 4:48 a.m. on Willow Street and at 12:52 a.m. at the playground on Green Street.
10:25 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a disabled tractor-trailer unit pulled off in the breakdown lane on Route 128 south.
5:09 p.m.: Police could not locate a report of man on a scooter dealing drugs on Derby Street.
5:06 p.m.: Services were rendered for a report of harassment on Hartz Street.
4:41 p.m.: A report of a larceny on Perkins Street was under investigation.
2:01 p.m.: Threats were reported on Railroad Avenue.
11:44 a.m.: A woman told police her purse was stolen from her car overnight while parked on Prospect Street next to a tanning salon on the side of Friend Street. Police reviewed security camera footage from the area.
9:11 a.m.: A patient was transported to the hospital from Poplar Park.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Peace was restored a restaurant on Lexington Avenue at 1:43 a.m., at the Railroad Avenue train station at 3:13 a.m. and again at 3:35 a.m. when a group was dispersed, anf after complaints of loud music and a crowd yelling at Mt. Vernon and Perkins streets at 10:10 p.m. when the birthday partiers turned the music down, and on Shepherd and Pleasant streets regarding a report of “kids on benches yelling and drinking” at 11:15 p.m.
9:19 p.m.: Police could not locate a man reportedly jumping out at cars on Strawberry Cove and Hesperus Avenue.
6:58 p.m.: Police forwarded a report of a dog attack on Blueberry Lane to Animal Control. A resident related that she was walking her dog on a leash when two “Newfies” who were not leashed attacked her and her dog from a house in the area, according to a report. The dogs’ owner came out and yelled that this was a semi-private street. The woman sustained several scratches.
5:33 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Rowe Square.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Aug. 30
5:54 p.m.: A p Sandy Bay Terrace resident reported wanting to sue Sandy Bay Estates. Officers spoke with the resident and representatives of Sandy Bay Estates about the issue. No further information is available at this time.
2:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on Ganon Court. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
10:39 a.m.: A driver on Jewett Street received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Between Monday and Tuesday, two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital and another refused ambulance services.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
8:45 a.m.: No injuries were reported in a two-car accident on Pleasant Street. One car was towed.
Monday, Aug. 29
4:31 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a smoking pile of mulch on Summer Street.
10:30 a.m.: Report of a car hitting a bicyclist on Bridge Street. One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1 a.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Traffic stops: One citation and three warnings — one written and two verbal — were given to drivers for traffic violations.
9:30 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pickering Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.