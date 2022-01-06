Forty-four members of the Gloucester Police Department took part in the “Growing Hair Because We Care” fundraiser and raised $4,400 to support ovarian cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Police staff who participate in the fundraiser are allowed to grow beards or dye their hair a bright color, something that usually is not allowed under the department’s hair restrictions, in exchange for a $100 donation for cancer research.
Each year, the department picks another area of cancer research to support. The fundraiser started in 2013, and the department has been giving to Dana-Farber since 2017.
The officers grew beards or dyed their hair starting in September for a Gloucester Fireworks fundraiser.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Threats reported on Essex Avenue at 5:04 a.m. and on Washington Street at 1:59 p.m. Service provided in both cases/
1:55 p.m.: Transport provided on School Street.
Medical emergency calls from Dogtown Road at 2:55 a.m. was canceled before making contact with a patient; from Commonwealth Avenue at 4:41 a.m., Beach Road at 5:01 a.m., and Way Road at 9:26 a.m. resulted in patients being taken to the hospital; from the YMCA Rooming House and Community Center on Middle Street at 12:16 p.m. was investigated; from Summer Street at 12:17 a.m., and McPherson Park on Prospect Street at 1:34 p.m., when the patients refused transport; and Pleasant Street at Sheedy Park at 1:35 and 1:37 p.m., when service was provided.
1:35 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Prospect Street.
1:05 p.m.: A citizen was assisted on Langsford Street.
12:33 p.m.: Services were rendered for a report of shoplifting at Dollar General on Whistlestop Way.
12:10 p.m.: A well-being check was made on Middle Street.
11:39 a.m.: Service was made after a vehicle stop at Exit 55 on Route 128 south.
11:28 a.m.: A 32-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on charges of a straight arrest warrant and being fugitive from justice without a warrant at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
10:31 a.m.: Services were rendered for a report of suspicious activity at City Hall on Dale Avenue.
10:14 a.m.: No action was required for a report of debris on the roadway on Washington Street.
10:09 a.m.: The Gloucester Fire Department extinguished a fire on Pine Road and police assisted with the call.
8:55 a.m.: Service was made for a parking complaint on Smith and Pleasant streets.
8:53 a.m.: Services were rendered for a 911 call from Main Street.
8:48 a.m.: Police were unable to serve an arrest warrant on Maple Street.
Burglar alarm activations: Buildings were checked/secured at Gloucester High on Leslie O. Johnson Road at 1:35 a.m. and on Kondelin Road at 6:26 a.m.
5:31 a.m.: The DPW was called out to Grant Circle.
5:17 a.m.: Service was provided at a crash with property damage only at Exit 55 on Route 128 north.
1:35 a.m.: Gloucester High on Leslie O. Johnson Road was checked/secured after burglar alarm activation.
12:35 a.m.: A search of the area did not turn up a disturbance that was reported on Maplewood Avenue.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
9:34 p.m.: A 35-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on Essex Avenue after a report of a disturbance. The man was arrested on a straight arrest warrant and two default warrants for failing to appear in court on his own recognizance.
9:20 p.m.: A patient refused transport after a medical emergency on Way Road.
8:34 p.m.: Service was made for debris in the roadway on Washington Street.
8:28 p.m.: A patient refused transport after a report of a medical emergency on Eastern Avenue.
Well-being checks made at the commuter rail station on Railroad Avenue at 6 p.m. and on Washington Street at 6:30 p.m..
6:01 p.m.: Services provided at a crash with property damage only on School and Addison streets.
5:56 p.m.: A report of a fire on Essex Avenue was investigated.
5:47 p.m.: A patient was transported to the hospital from Mt. Pleasant Avenue after a report of a medical emergency.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Jan. 5
1:09 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Mt. Pleasant Street. One person received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Both cars were towed from the scene.
1:06 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for speeding.
9:31 a.m.: A resident filed a report at the police station regarding an alleged incident of identity theft.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Traffic stops: Three people received warnings — two written and one verbal — for violating traffic laws.
6:35 a.m.: Report of a car hitting a guardrail on Route 128 southbound. No injuries were reported. The car was towed from the scene.
6:34 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX Wednesday, Jan. 5
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Traffic stops: Two people received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
8:33 p.m.: Johnathan Rodriguez, 35, of Salem, was arrested on Route 128 on charges of driving with a suspended license, reckless operation, carrying an open container of alcohol, and speeding. The car was towed from the scene. Rodriguez is scheduled to be arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Friday.
12:51 p.m.: A person filed a report at the police station regarding suspicious text messages he or she was receiving.