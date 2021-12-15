Two Gloucester sisters face alcohol-related charges after police were called to check on the well-being of people inside a SUV.
Amanda Lee Madruga, 39, of 102 Prospect St. Apt.3 in Gloucester, was arrested on charges of driving while drunk and having an open container of booze in the SUV.
Her sister, also of 102 Prospect St., faces a charge of drinking alcohol in public.
Police were called Tuesday to Prospect Street in the area of the Curtis Clark building to check on the people inside a black Honda CRV and recognized the SUV from a similar call the day before.
Police say Madruga could not produce a license or her shoes, smelled of alcohol, had an open bottle of Smirnoff vodka in the center console and kept trying to divert attention to her sister in the passenger seat. She could not complete filed sobriety tests, police say, and refused to take a breath alcohol test at the station.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Dec. 14
911 calls from Grant Circle at 11:44 a.m., Barberry Heights Road at 4:33 p.m., and Tufts Lane at 8:07 p.m., service rendered; and Route 128 southbound to report a mattress in the roadway at 8:34 p.m.
6:51 p.m.: Report of threats made on Main Street referred to another agency.
Assistance given to the Action Inc. shelter on Main Street at 11:53 a.m., Fire Department on Centennial Avenue at 12:04 p.m., and to citizens on Fleetwood drive at 9:07 a.m. and LePage Lane at 6:07 p.m.
2:17 p.m.: Larceny on LePage Lane.
Medical emergency calls from Heights of Cape Ann off Essex Avenue at 6:01 a.m., Sunbanque on Prospect Street at 8:37 a.m., service provided; and Cedar Street at 11:15 a.m., and Dollar General on Whistlestop Way at 1:53 p.m., referred to another agency.
1:49 p.m.: Fraud reported on Rockholm Road.
1:41 p.m.: Call related to firearms. A follow-up was conducted at 1:58 p.m.
1:40 p.m.: Disturbances reported at Crab Beach at 8:13 a.m. and at Cruiseport Gloucester on Rowe Square.
Traffic stops on Bass Avenue at 6:48 a.m., Centennial Avenue at 9:52 a.m., and Grant Circle at 6:07 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., when each driver was issued a citation; and Rogers Street at 9:31 a.m., Washington Street at 10:37 a.m., Hesperus Avenue at 11:13 a.m. and the Route 128 Extension northbound at 12:55 p.m., when service was rendered
11:41 a.m.: Well-being check made of person at Walgreens on Main Street.
Monday, Dec. 13
10:31 p.m.: Police responded to a report that a speeding car had crashed into the train bridge over Essex Avenue. The car was towed and the 24-year-old driver given a ride home by taxi.
6:32 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash with injuries on Main Street near the Action Inc shelter. A driver said she stopped suddenly for a person who ran across the roadway and was struck by the car behind her, whose driver backed up her account. A juvenile in the back seat hit his head on the front seat when the first car stopped; he was checked by paramedics and his mother, also a passenger, refused ambulance services.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Dec. 14
4:51 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
2:05 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Broadway. No injuries were reported. Both drivers exchanged information.
10:12 a.m.: A Halibut Point State Park official reported having issues with the park’s alarm panel. The Fire Department was notified to assist.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Dec. 14
9:50 p.m.: A driver on Bennet Street received a court summons for not having a license.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Dec. 15
7:44 a.m.: Medical emergency on Apple Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:42 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Traffic stops: Seven drivers received warnings — four written and three verbal — for violating traffic laws.
10:27 a.m.: Lift assist at Chebacco Terrace.
6:13 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation. It is unclear what the citation was for.