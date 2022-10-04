A Greenfield man and a Wilbraham woman were each ordered held on $5,000 cash bail during their arraignment Friday in Gloucester District Court on narcotics charges, including possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, the stimulant Adderall, and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.
The two were arrested at a gas station on Washington Street last Thursday afternoon after a confidential source contacted police about one of the individuals who detectives knew and had arrested on narcotics charges in the past, according to the police report.
Sarah Garland Brown, 51 of Wilbraham, was arrested about 1:32 p.m. on charges of possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug (fentanyl), possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug (Adderall), and possession to distribute cocaine. She was also charged with two default warrants for failing to appear in court, a straight arrest warrant from Greenfield District Court, and with driving with a suspended license, a subsequent offense, according to the log and court documents.
Sequawn S. Smith, 37, of Greenfield, also was arrested. He was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug (fentanyl), possession to distribute crack cocaine and possession to distribute a Class B drug, Adderall, along with two default warrants.
Judge Michael A. Patten ordered Smith held at Middleton Jail while Brown was ordered held at the Suffolk County House of Correction at South Bay in Boston. Each face a probable cause hearing on Oct. 18.
Police reported receiving information that Smith “has been selling quantities of illegal fentanyl and crack cocaine to addicts in the city.” The source admitted to purchasing fentanyl and crack from Smith on multiple occasions, meeting up with Smith in a white rented box truck. Detectives learned Smith had two outstanding warrants for narcotics and traffic offenses, the report stated.
Last Thursday, the source met with police and agreed to order a quantity of narcotics from Smith including fentanyl, crack, and Adderall. Smith, the report says, agreed to meet on Washington Street in a white rented box truck. Police then set up surveillance in the area and soon they saw a woman driving a box truck with Smith as a passenger pulling up to a gas station. The officers approached and an officer opened the passenger door. Smith had his hands raised up by his chest as he was arrested and charged with the outstanding warrants.
Brown was arrested on the three outstanding warrants.
As Smith was from the van, police said they saw two small plastic twist bags of narcotics on his lap which the officer retrieved and placed on the dash. Police also found two orange suspected Adderall pills on the dash packaged in a twist bag. Police also found a handbag between the seats containing two additional twists of suspected narcotics, including one that appeared to be fentanyl powder and crack cocaine, and a black Uniweigh scale. Police also found a blue bag containing seven vials filled with suspected crack cocaine, and three more in the van. “A total of 10 plastic vials were found all containing crack cocaine. All suspected drugs were seized,” the report stated.
Police also found a plastic bag containing a large number of empty vials, the same type police suspect Smith was using to package crack cocaine, the report stated.
Detectives believe that Brown was a co-conspirator with Smith in distributing the narcotics, the report said. In court, attorney Daniel Oste represented Smith for the bail hearing only, while attorney Hal Rush-Lloyd represented Brown during bail proceedings.
— Ethan Forman
ESSEX — A Boxford woman is accused of stealing from Shea’s Riverside twice in one weekend.
Karen Leduc, 59, of 43 Andrew’s Farm Road in Boxford, was arrested Friday at 11:11 p.m. after police said she broke into one of the Main Street inn’s rooms and stole multiple items belonging to the guest and the inn itself. She was charged with breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, larceny from a building and two counts of unauthorized usage of a credit card.
Leduc was released on bail shortly after her arrest. Then, on Saturday evening, she reportedly returned to Shea’s and stole a handful of items from the restaurant and bar. Officers arrived on scene at 8:05 p.m. and gave Leduc a criminal citation for larceny.
Leduc was arraigned for her Friday arrest at Gloucester District Court on Monday.
—Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Sept. 30
9:31 a.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on Main Street.
8:41 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported in St. Peters Square on Rogers Street.
7:53 a.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Magnolia Avenue.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Peace was restored after disturbances at the Police Department on Main Street at 3:31 a.m., on Willow Street at 7:03 p.m. and on Lepage Lane at 11:19 p.m..
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Bass Avenue at 9:18 a.m., East Main Street at 11:28 a.m., and at Essex and Western Avenue at 7:35 p.m.
5:11 p.m.: A license plate theft was reported on Thatcher Road.
10:41 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 46-year-old Gloucester man charging him with three counts of larceny under $1,200. A person came into the station and alleged a visitor to her apartment may have stolen $50 from her purse, $50 in change from a jar and a sunglasses case on three dates in September. She later called to report missing winning scratch tickets.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Harassment was reported at Heights at Cape Ann at 7:34 p.m., and on Main Street at 11:09 p.m. when no action was required.
Crashes with property damage were reported on Eastern Avenue at 4:24 p.m. and on Parker Street at 7:33 p.m.
5:47 p.m.: Motor-vehicle theft was reported on Washington Street. The vehicle was found on Prospect and Church streets.
5:14 p.m.: Threats were reported at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
4:08 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Liberty Street.
2:52 p.m.: An incapacitated person was reported on Washington and Poplar streets.
1:08 p.m.: A disturbance was reported Cleveland Street.
11:09 a.m.: Fraud/iIdentity theft was reported on Beacon Street.
8:52 a.m.: A motor-vehicle stop on Taylor Street resulted in an arrest.
6:43 a.m.: Police towed a vehicle on Warner Street and planned to file a criminal complaint in court seeking a charge of abandoned motor vehicle against a 64-year-old Gloucester man.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
9:50 p.m.: Services were rendered for a disturbance at the State Fish Pier of Parker Street.
9:45 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Beacon Street.
3:28 p.m.: Police took a report of a stolen wallet and lost keys stolen from a car overnight.
3:28 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 73-year-old resident of Heights at Cape Ann charging her with criminal harassment.
1:54 p.m.: A larceny at the 7-Eleven on Maplewood Avenue was under investigation.
1:48 p.m.: As a result of a disturbance at a Railroad Avenue business, police arrested a 17-year-old on charges of assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.
11:09 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Sargent Street.
11:04 a.m.: No action was required for a report of an abandoned vehicle on Railroad Avenue.
Monday, Sept. 26
9:42 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance was reported on Veterans Way.
Harassment was reported on Dolliver Neck Drive at 11:05 a.m., Pearl Street at 12:58 p.m., and police took a report of harassment at the Police Department on Main Street 3:31 p.m.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at Market Basket parking lot at Gloucester Crossing Road at 12:21 p.m. and at the Blackburn Rotary on Route 128 north at 12:44 p.m.
11:33 a.m.: A report of stolen prescription medication from a backpack was made at the Police Department on Main Street.
11:01 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Maplewood Avenue.
5:13 a.m.: Police took a report of a past car break on Harrison Avenue. Police went to the address, and the party told police he had left his wallet in the center console of his girlfriend’s car and when he came out at 5 that morning it was gone and the center console was open. The man told police the car was unlocked and the theft occurred between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.. The wallet contained his license, credit card and $2. The man said he received a credit card purchase alert for $8.77 at a 7-Eleven around 1 to 2 a.m. Police attempted to follow up with the Bass Avenue store clerk but were unable to look back at the transaction. Police asked about reviewing store footage during that time span.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Monday, four people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, two more refused ambulance services and five others received lift assists.
Traffic stops: Between Friday and Sunday, nine drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
2:57 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Bradley Wharf was ticketed.
Monday, Oct. 3
9:38 a.m.: Officers assisted National Grid as they worked on a pole top transfer on Curtis Street.
Sunday, Oct. 2
5:37 p.m.: A Lanes Farm Way resident reported a stranger was riding one of his or her horses without permission. Officers spoke with the person on the horse and sent on the rider on his or her way.
3:08 a.m.: An illegally parked car on T Wharf was ticketed.
Saturday, Oct. 1
2:13 p.m.: Report of a smashed car window on Mt. Pleasant Street. The matter is under investigation.
Friday, Sept. 30
2:36 p.m.: Public Works was notified after multiple Highview Road residents reported their running water had stopped working.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Between Wednesday and Monday, five people were transported by ambulance to a hospital and two received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: Between Wednesday and Sunday, one court summons and nine warnings — three verbal and six written — were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Monday, Oct. 3
Building and area checks were held throughout the day.
Sunday, Oct. 2
4:53 p.m.: Officers assisted a person who dropped a phone into a book drop-off box on Central Street.
3:21 p.m.: Firefighters helped free a person stuck in an elevator on Bridge Street.
3:16 p.m.: Report of a hit-and-run on Lincoln Street. Officers located the perpetrator and gave them a court summons.
Saturday, Oct. 1
9 a.m.: Public Works was notified that a traffic barrel had been thrown into a brook on School Street.
Friday, Sept. 30
11:51 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her home on Newport Park.
ESSEX
Medical emergencies: Between Thursday and Monday, two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital and one refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Between Thursday and Monday, two criminal applications, 10 citations and 24 warnings — 12 written and 12 verbal — were issued to drivers for traffic violations.
Monday, Oct. 3
Building and area checks were held throughout the day.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Building and area checks were held throughout the day.
Saturday, Oct. 1
8:21 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a blown transformer on Shea Court.
Friday, Sept. 30
7:23 a.m.: Officers assisted with wrangling horses that escaped from their pen on John Wise Avenue.
Thursday, Sept. 29
8:27 p.m.: Report of a driver hitting a deer on John Wise Avenue. The driver was not injured in the accident and the car sustained minor damage.