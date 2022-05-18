A Rockport resident is in the hospital after a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash in a coffee shop parking lot.
The crash happened about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot at the Dunkin shop at 130 Washington St. Police Chief Ed Conley tweeted that injured person was medflighted in critical condition.
Police originally identified the pedestrian as being from Gloucester. The person is said to be approximately 70 years old.
MV vs pedestrian accident at Dunkin on Washington st. Medflighted in critical condition. MSP accident reconstruction responding. 70 yr old gloucester resident. Please try to avoid the area. @GDTnews— Chief Ed Conley (@ChiefEdConley) May 18, 2022
The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative, according to a police spokesperson.
A Massachusetts State Police Collision, Analysis and Reconstruction Section crew was on scene gathering evidence until about 3 p.m. The vehicle involved was towed.
The incident is being investigated also by the Gloucester Police Department and the Essex District Attorney's Office.
— Times staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, May 18
7:18 a.m.: After a stop on Pleasant and Federal streets, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 55-year-old Saugus resident on a charges of driving with a suspended license and revoked registration, driving an uninsured motor vehicle, and on a default warrant that contained a charge of failure to appear in court.
5:29 a.m.: An employee at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street reported that while on her break, she found what she believed was stolen property near the Dumpster. Police responded and the package was returned to the owner.
Tuesday, May 17
6:28 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Mt. Vernon and Prospect streets.
5:57 p.m.: A caller reported a coyote running on the sidewalk on Thatcher Road.
5 p.m.: Trespassing was reported at the Good Harbor Pump Station on Thatcher Road. The concession stand manager stated there were several kids on the roof. The group dispersed before officers arrived.
3:57 p.m.: Police responded to a crash with injuries, a car into a utility pole, on Rogers and Porter streets. After the crash, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 38-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation and driving without a license.
3:55 p.m.: Police responded to Addison Gilbert Hospital for a report of a car striking a pedestrian. There, Gloucester firefighters told officers the victim had told them he had just run over himself by accident in a Parker Street parking lot. The victim told police that while parked, he dropped a lit cigarette onto his lap, and unable to locate it stepped out of his vehicle and it started to roll backwards. The victim was struck by the door, knocking him to the ground. He was dragged and his legs were run over by the front tire. The man suffered abrasions and unknown injuries to his legs. The man was able to drive to the hospital for treatment.
1:39 p.m.: Debris on a power line was reported on Eastern Point Road.
9:26 a.m.: A past assault was reported to police by a man who felt threatened by his neighbor. Police planned to seek a criminal complaint in court on a charge of simple assault and battery against a 77-year-old Gloucester resident. The man told police that during an altercation on May 16 involving him, his son and the older resident, the man told police the older man shoved him, causing him to stumble back, according to the police report. The man told police he immediately created distance and was uninjured. He told police they have had ongoing issues with the resident for years. The older resident told police he was sick of the man and his son causing a disturbance in the neighborhood. He admitted to yelling but denied pushing the man, the report stated.
8:16 a.m.: After coming upon a disabled motor vehicle that had run out of gas on the Route 128 south extension, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 38-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of driving without a license.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, May 15
Citizens assisted at Gale and Pt. de Chene avenues at 5:55 p.m. and Beach Street at 11:58 p.m.
Noise complaints lodged from Bearskin Neck at 10:32 a.m., when nothing could be heard, and Granite Street at 5:16 p.m., when police spoke to the offender.
5:02 p.m.: Person spoken to about suspicious activity on Broadway.
Mini beats conducted on Thatcher Road at 1:43 a.m. and Granite Street at 2:01 a.m., Sandy Bay Terrace at 4:50 p.m.
Medical calls: Individuals were taken by ambulance to a hospital from South Street at 3:01 p.m. and Curtis Street at 3:44 p.m.
Animal calls: Animal control notified about animal on Henderson Court at 8:33 a.m. and a raccoon on T-Wharf at 2:51 p.m., when the Sandy Bay Yacht Club was told to secure its trash.
E911 hangups: Person spoken to at Dock Square at 11:57 a.m., and no action required for call placed from someone at sea at 2:12 p.m.
1:21 p.m.: Found property on Bearskin Neck returned to owner.
Fire Department dispatched to Old Garden Road at 9:58 a.m. for a carbon dioxide alarm activation, an issue with the alarm was found; and Long Beach at 1:01 p.m. to help an elderly resident with a low-battery alarm
Traffic stops made on Granite Street at 11:26 a.m., verbal warning given; and Thatcher Road and Tregony Bow at 12:19 p.m. and Thatcher Road at 2:30 p.m. when written warnings were issued.
9:23 a.m.: Police wellness calls made to residents around town.
6:40 a.m.: Annoying phone calls reported on Main Street.
Searches find nothing after reports of activity on High Street at 12:35 a.m. and Main Street at 1:28 a.m.
Building and area checks around town throughout the day.