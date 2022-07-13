Gloucester police have taken into custody on unrelated charges a person of interest in armed robberies that took place on Sunday and Monday, said police Chief Edward Conley, in an email.
Police say a man brandished a machete at the Yellow Sub Shop at 73 Pleasant St. on Sunday, July 10 around 4:31 p.m. in the first robbery.
Then police say a man displayed a firearm at the Speedway gas station at 354 Main St. on Monday, July 11, at 10:47 a.m., and demanded money and cigarettes from an employee before fleeing on foot.
Both incidents were caught on surveillance video.
Conley said a search warrant was executed by Gloucester detectives at an address within the city, and since this is an active investigation, the chief said he could not identify the suspect or the location of the search warrant.
Police had described the suspect in Monday’s incident as male, about 5-feet, 7-inches tall with a slim build, wearing a black bandana covering his face. Police on Monday could not definitively say whether there was any connection between the two incidents.
If you believe you have any information about either robbery, you can call Gloucester police detectives at 978-283-1212.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, July 12
5:51 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Herrick Court and disposed of safely.
1:08 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Rocky Neck Avenue.
Monday, July 11
10:32 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of people yelling at each other on Friend Street.
9:05 p.m.: Motor-vehicle theft was reported on Maplewood Avenue.
7:30 p.m.: Police responded to a motor-vehicle crash at Gloucester High on Leslie O. Johnson Road.
7:27 p.m.: Hypodermic needles were reported on Rogers Street.
6:50 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
6:34 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Dowitcher Drive.
11:21 a.m.: A woman came into the station to tell police someone had previously stolen her wallet while at a store at Gloucester Crossing, and had used a stolen credit card at Best Buy and Target in Danvers.
9 a.m.: Police took a report of witness intimidation at the station on Main Street.
8:46 a.m.: Police recovered a hypodermic needle from the Pavilion Beach lot on Western Avenue.
4:31 a.m.: Police responded to a disturbance on Prospect Street.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, July 12
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester and another received a lift assist.
2:59 p.m.: Officers assisted a Stockholm Avenue resident who gave social security and credit card information to a scammer.
1:39 p.m.: Officers cleared a pile of needles found near the buses parked by the schools on Jerden’s Lane.
1:21 p.m.: A lifeguard at Front Beach brought two swimmers in distress to shore. No injuries were reported.
12:28 p.m.: The Harbormaster helped free a Boston Whaler that was stranded off Straitsmouth Island.
6:08 a.m.: A Penzance Road resident reported a person had been sleeping in a parked car for the past two days. The car was towed.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, July 12
Traffic stops: One citation and three warnings — one written and two verbal — was given to drivers for traffic violations.
3:32 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a brush fire at the DPW pump station on Central Street.
2:15 p.m.: Report of a rock hitting a car windshield on School Street.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Between Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., one criminal application, four citations and two verbal warnings were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Tuesday, July 12
12:35 p.m.: Firefighters cleaned up a small gas leak on Lufkin Street.
12:09 p.m.: The Harbormaster was notified of a loose boat out on Essex River.