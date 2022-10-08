ROCKPORT — Only the driver was aboard a school bus involved on a crash Friday morning, according to Rockport Police.
The accident happened about 8:45 a.m. on Main Street about a third of a mile from the police station. A telephone pole on Main Street cracked during the crash, bringing down wires.
Police closed Main Street from High Street to Sandy Bay Terrace until National Grid arrived on scene. The roadway then went down to one lane of travel as National Grid replaced the pole.
Fire open house
ESSEX — In celebration of Fire Prevention Week, the Essex Fire Department invites residents to an open house at the station, 11 John Wise Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Firefighters will be serving burgers and hot dogs from 11 a.m. to 2p.m.
National Fire Prevention Week began Sunday and ends Saturday.
— Times staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Oct. 6
Disturbances reported and services rendered at Green Street Field at 6:25 p.m., Prospect Street at 7:50 p.m., at Prospect and School streets at 8:15 p.m., and Burnham Field at 10:29 p.m.
6:48 p.m.: An unwelcome guest was reported on Prospect Street.
Crashes with property damage only: at 4:44 p.m. at Grant Circle on Route 128 south and at Blackburn Circle on Route 128 north.
11:14 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Cherry Street. No action was required by police.
10:56 a.m.: Drug activity was reported outside the Rose Baker Senior Center on Manuel F. Lewis Street.
7:37 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Maplewood Avenue.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Crashes with property damage only at Washington Street and Gloucester Avenue at 7:16 a.m., Grant Circle at 12:14 p.m., Washington Street at 1:23 p.m., and Gloucester Crossing Road at 6:35 p.m.
11:57 a.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Grant Circle at Washington Street.
10 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Maplewood Avenue at the 7-Eleven.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
9:02 p.m.: A vehicle was towed after a report of a crash with injuries when a vehicle hit a rock on Essex Avenue. The log refers to an arrest.
Fraud was reported at First Ipswich Bank on Main Street at 8:45 a.m., and on Trask Street at 4:31 p.m.
3:58 p.m.: A parking complaint regarding leaking oil or fuel was reported on Marchant Street.
Crashes with property damage only we rereported on Blackburn Drive at 8:45 a.m. and Elizabeth Road at 12:40 p.m..
10:13 a.m.: Shoplifting was reported on Washington Street. The log refers to an arrest.
8:52 a.m.: Larceny was reported on Columbia Street.
2:39 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Chestnut Street.
Monday, Oct. 3
8:47 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Cedarwood Road.
7:40 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Maplewood Avenue.
9:23 a.m.: A 53-year-old Gloucester woman and a 37-year-old Gloucester woman were both arrested at the MBTA train tracks on Cleveland Street on charges of trespassing.
7:12 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 39-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of vandalizing property at the First Baptist Church on Gloucester Avenue.
5:14 a.m.: Services were rendered for a past burglary/break-in on Mansfield Street.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Between Thursday and Friday at 7:30 a.m., one person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester and two others received lift assists.
Traffic stops: On Thursday, three drivers received warnings -- two written and one verbal -- for traffic violations.
Thursday, Oct. 6
8:10 p.m.: Report of a driver hitting two parked cars and a telephone pole on Pigeon Hill Street. No injuries were reported. Two cars were towed from the scene by Tally's Towing. National Grid was notified to fix the splintered pole. It is unclear Friday if the driver received any citations.
3:40 p.m.: The harbormaster was notified of a boat that was having engine troubles between Thatcher and Milk islands. No injuries were reported. It is unclear at this time if the engine issue was resolved.
1:40 p.m.: Public Works removed a fallen tree from the roadway on Quarry Ridge Lane.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Oct. 6
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Between Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 a.m., one citation and seven warnings — five written and two verbal — were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Thursday, Oct. 6
9:25 p.m.: A woman was arrested on Main Street, accused of stealing a package off a resident's porch. The woman was charged with larceny under $1,200. She made bail and was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Friday morning.
4:52 p.m.: A person on School Street was issued a criminal application for trespassing.
12:11 p.m.: Report of illegal dumping in the marsh by Hardy Lane. The matter is under investigation by the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
10:23 a.m.: Public Works was notified to remove rocks from the roadway on Southern Avenue.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
1:08 p.m.: Mass Highway was notified of a street sign that was removed on Main Street.
11:22 a.m.: Report of a possible ongoing scam on Pickering Street. The matter is under investigation.
8:15 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.