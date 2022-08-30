A professional fireworks company will provide a fireworks display over Gloucester Harbor as part of the Gloucester Schooner Festival on Saturday, and fire Chief Eric Smith is encouraging residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals.
The large fireworks display will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, at 9 p.m., at Stage Fort Park, with a rain date of Sept. 5.
In light of drought conditions and ongoing high fire danger conditions in the community, Smith is asking residents to assist the Fire Department by avoiding use of unauthorized fireworks.
“There are a lot of very large fireworks scheduled to be set off for the public’s enjoyment by a professional firm that is contracted with event organizers and approved by the Fire Department. It will be a great show,” Smith said. “Despite much needed recent rains, drought conditions and fire danger remain extremely high, and we want to ensure everyone remains safe while enjoying the holiday weekend, so please leave the fireworks to the professionals.”
For more information on the Gloucester Schooner Festival, visit: https://www.maritimegloucester.org/schooner-festival.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Monday, Aug. 29
6:18 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
12:56 p.m.: Officers filed an accident report after a driver hit a parked car on Dock Square. No injuries were reported.
8:58 a.m.: Medical emergency on Cleaves Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Between Monday and Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., one criminal application and one verbal warning were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
1:36 a.m.: Medical emergency on Martin Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Monday, Aug. 29
Building and area checks held throughout the day.