No one was injured when an outside gas space heater caught fire at the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, forcing the hotel to be evacuated, according to the Gloucester Fire Department. The heater was located on a deck for outside seating.
Apparently, the heater malfunctioned, a propane bottle let go and this caused a small fire, according to fire Assistant Chief Robert Rivas.
He said the hotel was evacuated for about 30 minutes while crews extinguished the fire. The crew that responded also had to tear up some of the deck to check to see if fire had extended it, which it did not.
The call came in at 9:34 a.m. and crews were on scene two minutes later. They cleared at 10:29 a.m., Rivas said.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, April 26
Motor vehicle stops with citations/warnings issued on Washington and Reynard streets at 1:48 a.m. and in the vicinity of Tavern on the Harbor on Western Avenue at 2:10 a.m.
Sunday, April 25
5:38 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Walgreens on Main Street.
Motor-vehicle stops with citations/warnings issued at Gloucester Crossing Road at 8:21 a.m., Route 128 south at 8:36 a.m., Rogers Street and Harbor Loop at 2:04 p.m., Rogers and Commercial streets at 2:28 p.m., Knowlton Square and Washington Street at 3:30 p.m., Rogers and Parsons streets at 11:47 p.m., and Rogers and Manuel F. Lewis streets at 11:58 p.m.
1:40 p.m.: An unwelcome guest was reported at the Action Shelter on Main Street.
1:10 p.m.: A driver on Lincoln Park was injured when he got out of his 2012 Dodge and left the car in drive. When he noticed the car moving, he attempted to get back in and was pinned between the car and a building. The driver was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital for treatment.
12:34 p.m.: A refrigerator with a door attached was reported in the roadway on Essex Avenue at Banjo Way.
10:36 a.m.: A brush fire was found by the Fire Department off Stillington Drive.
12:53 a.m.: A Veterans Way woman told police she was awakened by a man slamming her front door, attempting to get inside. She told police she watched the suspect walk from the front door to the back door and try to gain entry by jimmying the door handle. The woman slammed on the window and the suspect left. A search of the area did not turn up the suspect. He was described as 5-foot, 9-inches tall with short hair, a red sweatshirt and black pants.Additional photo evidence was added of the suspect from a neighbor’s video camera showing the suspect going into the woman’s unlocked vehicle, smoking a cigarette and then attempting to gain entry into her residence. Police did not have any suspects at the time.
Saturday, April 23
11:47 p.m.: A 911 caller reported a red pickup nearly struck him and his dog on Harbor Loop. The caller told police the driver appeared intoxicated but he couldn’t get the plate number because he felt there would be an altercation.
Motor-vehicle stops with citations/warnings issued: At 8:40 p.m. On Rogers Street and Rowe Square; at 3:42 p.m. on Derby and Washington streets; at 3:05 p.m., 2:48 p.m., and 2:08 p.m. on Riverside Avenue and Washington Street.
8:23 p.m.: Fireworks were reported on Hesperus Circle.
7:25 p.m.: A caller from Starknaught Heights reported a fire in the woods in Rockport. The call was referred to another agency.
7:05 p.m.: After a crash with injuries on Duncan and Main streets, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 55-year-old Gloucester woman on charges of drunken driving, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, speeding and failing to stop or yield.
Police responded to a report of a multiple motor vehicle crash and came across a Honda CRV with severe damage and air bag deployment up against a building. Three unoccupied parked cars were damaged from the crash with debris and tree limbs strewn across the roadway. Police also noticed tire marks leaving Pleasant Street and entering Main Street leading to where the car came to rest.
A witness told police he had just exited his vehicle when he heard the CRV accelerate down Pleasant Street and collide with the tree and parked cars behind him, according to the police report. The driver of the CRV had to be extricated by the Fire Department. She was injured and taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital. Police later spoke with the driver at the hospital, and according to the report, they observed her to have bloodshot and glassy eyes and slurred speech. According to the report, she told police, that when she was traveling down Pleasant Street her car was “going so fast” she couldn’t stop and tried to apply the brakes but could not. She admitted to consuming one glass of champagne at 11 a.m. that day, she told police.
Hypodermic needles found in the area of the McDonald’s Restaurant on Maplewood Avenue at 6:46 a.m., in a park on Parker Street at 10 a.m., and under a parked car on Willow Street at 4:03 p.m. were retrieved and disposed of safely.
3:15 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 58-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of disorderly conduct. According to police, a fire lieutenant relayed to police that around noon he and another firefighter were investigating a brush fire on Woodward Avenue. While the fire pump truck was on this narrow street, the driver of an oncoming pickup yelled to the firefighter an obscenity and a homophobic slur and then sped off. The firefighter knew the driver. The firefighter said he made no gesture or said anything to provoke the man.
1:43 p.m.: A juvenile on a skateboard was reportedly struck and injured by a motor vehicle on Smith Street at Maplewood Avenue. According to police, a witness said the car, a 2010 Pontiac, drove “quickly” across the intersection and crashed into the skateboarder who “flew up on the hood.” The driver said he stopped at the intersection inside the Shaw’s lot exit, checked for other cars, deemed it safe to cross then pulled out. He said the skateboarder flew into the intersection when the collision occurred. The young person said he was near the crosswalk and was struck by the car whose driver, he told police, appeared not to see him. The young man complained of ankle pain but said he was otherwise uninjured, the report said. The skateboarder’s guardian was notified and he was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital for treatment or evaluation.
12:24 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Grant Circle.
12:04 p.m.: Police conducted a Paw Patrol on Good Harbor Beach and Stage Fort Park enforcing city ordinances for dogs. No dogs were observed and no violations were observed throughout the shift.
11:21 a.m.: Police responded to a report of a woman yelling on Thatcher Road sitting in a black Chevrolet SUV swearing at no one.
11:08 a.m.: A two-car crash with no injuries was reported on Essex Avenue. A vehicle was towed.
10:40 a.m.: Police responded to a burglar alarm at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Manuel F. Lewis Street.
10:08 a.m.: Police received a report of a wallet found at Cape Ann Savings Bank on Main Street.
8:05 a.m.: After responding to a crash with property damage only at Maplewood Avenue and Cleveland Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 24-year-old Gloucester man on a charge of driving without a license. The man produced a Mexican driver’s license, telling police he has been in Massachusetts for seven years but does not have a license from the state.
6:12 a.m.: Police received a report from Commonwealth Avenue of an electrical smoke issue. The call was referred to the Fire Department.
Friday, April 22
11:11 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in Gloucester District Court against a 21-year-old Gloucester man on a charge of negligent driving, speeding, a lights violation and failure to stop for police.
Police responded to the intersection of Cherry Street for a report of disturbance. When police showed up, they passed approximately 75 younger adults exiting Dogtown Road walking on the sidewalk on Cherry Street. An officer activated his cruiser’s blue lights for crowd control and parked in the middle of the intersection when a dark-colored SUV with no headlights illuminated sped past and without stopping, accelerated onto Cherry Street.
The SUV barely missed the cruiser and several groups of individuals. Police pursued the SUV and clocked it traveling at 70 mph on a street with a 25 mph speed limit. Police were able to get behind the SUV as it took a right onto Dr. Osman Babson Road, ran a stop sign and came to a stop at Nate Ross Field, the report said. Police saw seven people in the vehicle, and from the back windshield the officer could see individuals lying on top of one another, according to the report.
Police spoke with the passengers who were allowed to contact a cab for transportation. The driver appeared overwhelmed, told police he did not drink that evening, and passed a field sobriety test. When asked why he did not stop for police, he replied the passengers “all told me to keep on driving and don’t stop,” the report stated. The driver was respectful and understood he made a mistake and put a lot of lives in danger. He was allowed to drive and it was recommended he go home for the evening.
8:48 p.m.: A caller from the YMCA Rooming House and Community Center on Middle Street reported finding bogus U.S. currency.
2:30 p.m.: A disturbance was reported in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Maplewood Avenue. A man told police he was having an ongoing dispute about money with another man. Both parties were advised on the steps to take in pursuing a harassment prevention order.
1:32 p.m.: A son who lives in Central Massachusetts called to report his mother, a Castle View Drive resident, may have been a victim of a scam and she was told to withdraw $8,000 in cash. He told police she was not answering her phone. Police later spoke with the woman and there were no issues. The mother did not give out any personal information and the money would be deposited back in the bank.
1:04 p.m.: A past larceny of jewelry and cash on Liberty Street was reported. The victim gave a detailed list of items missing and the name of person who may have taken them. The case was forwarded to the detective unit for further investigation. Police planned to check local second-hand shops for her jewelry.
11:16 a.m.: Larceny was reported on Mt. Vernon Street.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Four people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester over the weekend. Two people refused ambulance services.
Weekend traffic stops: Five drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
Sunday, April 24
4:49 p.m.: Officers spoke with a resident about throwing household trash in a town-owned receptacle on Beach Street.
1:53 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a small flare-up at the scene of Friday’s brush fire off Pleasant Street.
Saturday, April 23
7:29 p.m.: Report of smoke at the scene of Friday’s brushfire off Pleasant Street. Firefighters checked the perimeter and found no issues.
7 p.m.: Report of a two-alarm fire at a Reilly’s Lane home. The resident was not present at the time. A dog perished inside the home. Rockport and Gloucester firefighters cleared at 1 a.m. A Rockport firefighter suffered a shoulder injury at the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
4:03 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Granite Street was ticketed.
1:08 p.m.: Officers dismissed a person who was reportedly causing issues on Bearskin Neck.
11:51 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their home on Millbrook Park.
Friday, April 22
8:39 p.m.: Firefighters fixed an issue with a gas stove leaking carbon monoxide inside a Curtis Street home.
8:46 p.m.: Beverly Fire Department’s Rehab 5 support truck reportedly blew its tires while assisting with the Pleasant Street brush fire on Pleasant Street. The tires were later replaced.
1:29 p.m.: Report of a brush fire in the woods off Pleasant Street. No injuries were reported. Around 22 acres were burned. Members of the Rockport and Gloucester fire departments assisted the state Bureau of Forest Fire Control in extinguishing the fire. The scene was cleared at around 8:30 p.m.
MANCHESTER
Weekend traffic stops: Two drivers received warnings — one written and one verbal — for violating traffic laws.
Sunday, April 24
12:23 p.m.: Report of a seal pup resting on Back Beach. Animal Control put up posters in the area advising visitors to stay away from seals. The signs were removed at the end of the day.
Saturday, April 23
8:38 p.m.: Medical emergency on Vine Street. The person refused ambulance services.
Friday, April 22
5:32 p.m.: State Police were notified of a car side-swiping a guardrail on Route 128 southbound.
12:24 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured fox on Forster Road.
9:18 a.m.: Officers removed a ladder from the roadway on Route 128 southbound.
ESSEX
Weekend traffic stops: Seven drivers received citations for violating traffic laws. Seven others received warnings — two written and five verbal.
Sunday, April 24
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Saturday, April 23
4:07 p.m.: Report of gunshots near Sagamore Circle. No further information is available at this time.
5:54 a.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.