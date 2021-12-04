A Marlborough man faces a drunken driving charge after a crash at Grant Circle.
Adam J. Podzka, 45, of 308 Brigham St. in Marlborough, was arrested on charges of driving drunk and driving while his license was suspended following the crash Wednesday at 6:09 p.m.
Police were called to Grant Circle, Route 128 north, where they found two cars by the side of the road. The other driver told police he had seen Podzka speeding on Blackburn Circle and almost hit a guard rail, before rear-ending his car on Grant Circle.
Police said Podzka told them at the scene that he had two Tito's vodka drinks and that he failed several field sobriety tests. He was arrested and the car towed. He refused a chemical breath test at the station, police said.
Podzka was arraigned Friday on the charges in Gloucester District Court and released on personal recognizance. He is due back in court Jan. 24.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
Friday, Dec. 3
8:17 a.m.: Medical emergency on Caledonia Place. No other information available.
7:13 a.m.: Arrest warrant service on Main Street referred to another agency.
Burglar alarm activations at Cometeer on Great Republic Drive at 2:10 a.m., when the building was checked, and Atlantic Road at 6:32 a.m.
6:13 a.m.: 911 call from Sheedy Park on Pleasant Street referred to another agency.
2:53 a.m.: Well-being check made on Maple Street.
1:39 a.m.: Parking enforcement on Kondelin Road.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Medical emergency calls from Poplar Park at 3:50 a.m. and at the Grace Center on Gould Court, when individuals were taken by ambulance to a hospital; Mount Pleasant Avenue at 1:14 a.m., Exchange Street at 7:20 a.m., and Main Street at 12:50 p.m., when no acton was required; Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Washington Street at 4:21 p.m., service made; and at Honeysuckle Road at 8:35 a.m., Washington Street at 12:39 p.m., Friend and Prospect streets at 6:07 p.m. when a bicyclist was hit, Cedar Street at 7:28 p.m., Central Grammar Apartments on Dale Avenue at 9:15 p.m. and Dale Avenue at 10:25 p.m., all of which were referred to another agency.
Citizens assisted at the police station on Main Street at 4:22 p.m. and the Morrissey Apartments on Middle Street at 9:43 p.m.
911 calls from Mount Locust Place at 6:54 a.m., Railroad Avenue at 6:15 p.m., and Lexington Avenue at 8:57 p.m.
Traffic stops on Washington Street at 9:28 a.m. and Manuel F. Lewis Street at 8:52 p.m.
6:20 p.m.: A suspicious motor vehicle reported on Eastern Avenue by the VFW could not be located.
5:05 p.m.: Debris on the roadway on Essex Avenue and Causeway Street.
4:57 p.m.: Driver of vehicle disabled on Gloucester Crossing Road assisted.
3:24 p.m.: Person said to be exhibiting obscene behavior at Main and Chestnut streets could not be located.
2:45 p.m.: Car crash with property damage only on Riverside. Car towed.
Burglar alarm activations at Cape Ann Medical Center on Blackburn Drive at 1:32 p.m. and on Main Street at 1:24 a.m.
12:27 p.m.: ALICE active shooter drill at Gloucester High School on Leslie O. Johnson Drive. ALICE is an acronym for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate.
12:02 p.m.: Follow-up investigation at Action Inc. on Pleasant Street.
Well-being checks on Trask Street at 9:52 a.m. and Mount Vernon Street at 11:03 a.m.
10:53 a.m.: Juvenile matter at Gloucester High School on Leslie O. Johnson Drive.
10:46 a.m.: Man walking on Route 128 southbound.
9:39 a.m.: Property check at Santander Bank on Rogers Street.
Complaints about parking or enforcement on Kondelin Road at 12:39 a.m., Pleasant and Smith streets at 8:41 a.m., and Warner Street at 9:33 a.m.
9:09 a.m.: Report of threats made at Santander Bank on Rogers Street.
12:51 a.m.: Vehicle repossessed on Millett Street.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
911 calls from Mount Locust Place at 11:50 p.m.; and Rockport Road at 6:10 p.m., canceled before patrolman made contact.
Medical emergency calls from Wheeler Street at 5:25 a.m., no action required; Elm Street at 10:07 a.m., service given; Cedar Lane at 10:42 a.m., when an individual was taken to the hospital; and Essex Avenue at 11:37 a.m., Green Street at 12:13 p.m., Fisherman Way at 6:04 p.m., and Washington Street at 10:23 p.m., all referred to another agency.
Larcenies reported at Cape Seafoods and Western Sea Fishing at the Jodrey State Fish Pier at 9:19 a.m., and on East Main Street at 6:32 p.m.
5:13 p.m.: A 20-year-old Hartford, Connecticut, man will be summonsed to court to face a charge of abandoning a vehicle on Commonwealth Avenue. The vehicle was towed. In a separate incident, a traffic stop was made at the Bay View Fire Station on Washington Street.
5:06 p.m.: Traffic control conducted at Washington and Bennett streets.
Citizens assisted on the residential apartments on Hesperus Avenue at 12:16 p.m., Magnolia Avenue at 12:19 p.m., Jodrey State Fish Pier at 12:21 p.m., and Reynard Street at 4:24 p.m.
Burglar alarm activations on Harriet Road at 10:11 a.m. and Reservoir Road at 4:06 p.m. Buildings checked and secured.
3:10 p.m.: Assistance given to driver of disabled car of Route 128 south. Vehicle towed.
2:10 p.m.: A 34-year-old Willowood Road resident was issued a summons to court on a charge of driving without a license after a car crash in The Cupboard parking lot off Tolman Avenue.
Fire Department assisted on Norseman Avenue at 11:32 a.m., when an individual was taken to the hospital; and on LePage Lane at 2:52a.m., Prospect Street at 12:42 p.m. and Blackburn Center at 12:47 p.m.
Debris in roadway on Route 128 southbound at 11:51 a.m. and Proctor Street at 1:05 p.m.
1 p.m.: Fraud reported on Essex Avenue.
12:35 p.m.: Illegal dumping of trash on Whistlestop Way.
9:39 a.m.: Animal control on Tufts Lane.
9:44 a.m.: Abandoned motor vehicle reported on Willow Street.
8:09 a.m.: Arthur Street resident reports harassment.
7:16 a.m.: Follow-up investigation on Summer Street.
2:50 a.m.: Vehicle repossessed on Forest Street.
1:39 a.m.: Parking enforcement on Kondelin Road.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Well-being checks made on Magnolia Avenue at 11:04 a.m., when the person could not be located; Harriet Road at 6:26 p.m., no action required; Thurston Point Road at 6:29 p.m., and Gloucester Avenue at 9:45 p.m.
9:30 p.m.: Complaint about noise, which could not located, on Reynard Street.
8:55 p.m.: Vehicle disabled at Stanwood and Washington streets towed.
8:46 p.m.: police requested for problem with train gates on Maplewood Avenue. An officer found the gates up but with their lights flashing. The MBTA about the problem.
7:54 p.m.: Trespassing reported on Washington Street.
Alarm activations on River Road at 10:59 a.m., Coast Guard Station Gloucester on Harbor Loop at 1:32 p.m., and at Cape Ann Bible Church on Thompson Street at 6:45 p.m. Buildings checked.
911 calls from Lobster Lane at 12:08 p.m., referred to another agency, and Main Street at 6:40 p.m.
6:05 p.m.: Community policing at the Lobster Trap Menorah lighting at Temple Ahavat Achim on Middle Street.
4:33 p.m.: Citation issued to a driver during a traffic stop in St. Peter's Square.
4:08 p.m.: Another agency assisted on Western Avenue.
Citizens assisted on Mount Pleasant Avenue at 12:08 p.m., School House Road at 1:13 p.m. and East Main Street at 3:44 p.m.
Parking enforcement at Trask and Sibley streets at 11:29 a.m., and complaint at Lone Gull Cafe on Main Street at 3:29 p.m.
3:20 p.m.: Lost or found property reported at Lincoln Park.
2:32 p.m.: A person said to be soliciting on Cliff Road could not be located.
2:10 p.m.: Disturbance at Speedway Llc on Main Street.
Medical emergency calls from Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road at 11:33 a.m., when an individual was taken by ambulance to the hospital; Eastern Point Road at 12:40 p.m. and Lighthouse Way at 1:57 p.m., both referred to another agency; and Juniper Road at 2 p.m., service rendered.
Fraud reported on Dale Avenue at 1:11 p.m. and involving a vacant Commercial Street property at 1:12 p.m. No other information was available.
12:23 p.m.: Peace restored after an unwelcome guest was reported at the Gorton's Seafood Center on Roger Street.
12:15 p.m.: Stolen property reported by a Patriots Circle resident.