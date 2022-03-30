Gloucester Police have filed charges of drunken driving and negligent operation in court against a 28-year-old Rockport man related to a crash Tuesday that sent him to the hospital.
Police responded to 4 School House Road at 11:49 a.m. and found a black 2019 Subaru Crosstrek had crashed into a temporary fence at the new construction of Cape Ann Savings Bank, and struck a stack of stone curbing.
Officers were met by the driver who was standing outside the car, which had heavy front-end damage and its airbags deployed.
Police asked the driver what had happened, and the report states “he said he shouldn’t have been driving because he drank a pint of 100-proof Smirnoff after coming from Rockport.” Police said the driver’s eyes appeared bloodshot and glassy, and they smelled a moderate odor of alcohol about him. Police said the driver refused to take field sobriety tests before the Gloucester Fire Department took him to Addison Gilbert Hospital for treatment. The car was towed.
Police requested a search warrant to determine the driver’s blood alcohol concentration for the Essex District Attorney’s Office. In addition to filing the criminal application, police filed an immediate threat complaint with the Registry of Motor Vehicles to suspend his license.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, March 30
9:46 a.m.: A resident came into the station to report of possible harassment, and that his or her online accounts were being hacked.
9:43 a.m.: A traffic stop on East Main Street and Gerring Road resulted in a driver being issued a citation/warning.
9:01 a.m.: A hazard was removed from the Blackburn Rotary at Route 128 south.
Tuesday, March 29
Peace was restored after disturbances on Railroad Avenue at 1:34 p.m. and Essex Avenue 11:08 p.m.
Complaints about parking at Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue made at 3:55 p.m. and on Foster Street at 2:36 p.m. The vehicles in question could not be located.
12:45 p.m.: Police took a report at the station of an assault.
12:32 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with traffic on Western Avenue for a large oil leak outside the house at 318. The state Department of Environmental Protection was notified.
12:17 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at the Cape Ann Savings Bank lot on Rogers Street.
11:59 p.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported between Grant Circle and the A. Piatt Andrew bridge on Route 128 south.
11:48 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported in Flannagan Square.
Parking enforcement at Millett and Forest streets at 7:20 a.m., on Winchester Court and a citations or written warning was issued on Prospect Street at 10:13 a.m.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, March 30
2:40 a.m.: National Grid was notified of broken street lights on Broadway.
Tuesday, March 29
8:49 a.m. and 5:06 p.m.: Two lift assists on Curtis Street.
8:29 a.m.: Medical emergency on Forest Street. The person refused ambulance services.
6:18 a.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a citation for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, March 29
Traffic stops: A driver on Pine Street received a citation for speeding. Four others received written warnings for violating traffic laws.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: On Tuesday, two drivers on Main Street and Southern Avenue received criminal applications for operating with a suspended license and operating a vehicle with expired, non-renewable insurance, respectively. Both cars were towed. Between Friday and Tuesday, 16 drivers received citations for violating traffic laws. Seven others received warnings.
Tuesday, March 29
8:52 a.m.: A resident turned in a knife found in the yard to the Police Station.
Monday, March 28
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Sunday, March 27
4:49 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Eastern Avenue.
3:05 p.m.: The caretaker at Old Cemetery on Main Street was notified an animal had dug up some buried remains.
8:45 a.m.: Report of fraud made at the police station.
Saturday, March 26
6:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
9:36 p.m.: Steven Ferrant, 30, of Essex, was arrested after turning himself in at the Essex Police Department for violating a restraining order. He was arraigned Monday at Gloucester District Court. Ferrant is being held at Middleton House of Correction without bail. His pretrial is scheduled for Friday, April 29.
Friday, March 25
6:42 p.m.: A driver hit a deer on John Wise Avenue. The driver received a citation for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The car was towed.
9:41 a.m.: Officers removed a wooden pallet from the roadway on Southern Avenue.
2:11 a.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires that were sparking on John Wise Avenue. Later that morning, Mass Highway was notified of some damage to the roadway caused by the wires.