ROCKPORT — A stove caught fire at Heath’s Tea Room on South Street on Tuesday night.
First responders were notified at 10:36 p.m. An employee was able to get the flaming stove outside before firefighters arrived on the scene.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and cleared just before midnight.
No injuries were reported and no serious damage was found at the restaurant, other than the stove.
Gloucester Fire Department was called to cover the Rockport station. At 11:40 p.m., it was reported that one of the Gloucester firefighters accidentally struck one of the garage doors with his vehicle. Minor damage was reported and Rockport Fire Chief Kirk Keating was notified.
— Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER Wednesday, Jan. 12
12:40 a.m.: A disturbance was reported at McPherson Park on Prospect Street.
Tuesday, Jan 11
7:51 p.m.: Police plan to seek a charge of assault and battery in court against a 49-year-old Gloucester woman after responding to report of an assault at The Heights of Cape Ann.
6:36 p.m.: A crash resulted in property damage only on Western Avenue.
5:52 p.m.: Police assisted another agency with an unwelcome guest on Washington Street.
4:55 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a person who fell at the Action Inc. homeless shelter on Main Street. The individual was taken to the hospital via ambulance.
2:56 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Maplewood Avenue for a report of fraud involving a resident’s National Grid electric bill. The resident requested a police report be filed.
1:36 p.m.: A harassment order was served on Orchard Street.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Jan. 11
8:34 p.m.: Medical emergency on Phillips Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Jan. 11
9:26 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Jan. 12
6:34 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.