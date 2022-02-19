Two swastikas, “Trump 2024,” and what looked like mushrooms were found spray-painted on the pathway that runs through the Green Street playground to the Gloucester Crossing plaza on Thursday morning, according to police.
Police took the report of the graffiti at 9:15 a.m. The officer who went to the scene also saw that someone had written a derogatory term in marker on the playground equipment near the slide.
Police took photographs of the graffiti and forwarded them and the report to the Gloucester Police Department’s Community Impact Unit. Police were not able to provide additional information on the incident on Friday afternoon.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Feb. 18
4:34 a.m.: A firearm was turned over to police for safekeeping on Starknaught Heights. The owner was no longer qualified to have a license to carry in Massachusetts, according to the police report. Police were waiting to speak with the owner to see what he would like to do with the firearm.
Disturbances were reported on Authur Street at 2:39 p.m., when peace was restored, and on Alpine Court at 3 a.m.
1:55 a.m.: Police took a report of harassment on School House Road.
1:43 a.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Western Avenue.
Thursday, Feb. 17
10:11 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Centennial Avenue.
7:23 p.m.: A caller from Samuel Riggs Circle reported being scammed on an investment website.
5:08 p.m.: A Wall Street resident came into the station to report fraud.
1:21 p.m.: A caller reported that someone was trying to kick in a door on Lepage Lane. While police were on route, officers were notified someone was hiding in a bathroom, according the report. Police spoke with the property manager about past goings on there. Police eventually went in the apartment to do a well-being check, and came across a woman who appeared distraught and confused. She became upset and could not answer officers' questions. Police went upstairs and located a man hiding behind curtains and a door. When asked why he was hiding, the man said he believed another man was trying to kick in the door. Police asked dispatch to perform a warrant check and the 37-year-old man was arrested on a straight warrant.
1:20 p.m.: Larceny was reported at Stop & Shop on Thatcher Road.
12:42 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered on Shore Road and disposed of safely.
12:38 p.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported on Eastern Avenue.
10:08 a.m.: A semi-submerged skiff was reported in the Annisquam River in the vicinity of Gloucester High School on Leslie O. Johnson Road.
9:16 a.m.: A manager at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road told police a man wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and backpack had taken several drinks and pre-prepared breakfast sandwiches. The man was confronted, an employee tried to grab him and he dropped his backpack. Inside, police found three sodas, trash and hypodermic needles. The man had his hood up so there was no way to identify him from surveillance video. Police searched the area but were unable to locate him.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Feb. 17
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. One received a lift assist.
5:41 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
11:35 a.m.: A business on Mt. Pleasant Street reported a shepherd's pole was stolen from one of its outdoor planters.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Feb. 17
10:44 p.m.: Report of a driver hitting a deer on Summer Street. No injuries or damage to the car was reported.
8:58 a.m.: Medical emergency on Vine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Friday, Feb. 18
6:25 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Traffic stops: One driver received a criminal complaint for operating with a suspended license, and the car was towed. Another driver received a citation for speeding and three more received verbal warnings.