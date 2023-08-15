After an altercation at Burnham’s Field that involved pepper spray and a realistic-looking black BB gun police planned to file a criminal complaints in court against three individuals.
Gloucester Police planned to file criminal complaints against an 18-year-old Rockport man charging him with assault and battery, disturbing the peace and trespassing; and an 18-year-old Gloucester woman and a 23-year-old Gloucester man on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace and trespassing. None of the individuals involved were arrested.
Police responding to the disturbance at 4 a.m. Monday found the 23-year-old Gloucester man in distress in the middle of the roadway. The man told the officer he had just been pepper-sprayed and beat up at Burnham’s Field, according to a police report.
With the Fire Department responding to evaluate the man, who later refused medical treatment, police asked the man for identification and what happened. He told police he had received a text from his friend, the 18-year-old Gloucester woman, asking him to bring her some water at Burnham’s Field. He alleged that shortly after he arrived the Rockport teen jumped him and he was then pepper -sprayed in the face by the woman.
Police eventually caught up with three people standing in Shaw’s parking lot on Railroad Avenue that included the 18-year-old girl. She told police she was at Burnham’s with another girl, the Rockport teen and another male when she texted the 23-year-old to bring her some water. She told police that when he arrived “he was acting weird.” She told police the Rockport teen and the Gloucester man started arguing and the Gloucester man allegedly pulled out what appeared to be a firearm and pointed it at the Rockport teen, after which the teen charged the Gloucester man and began to beat him up. The young woman said the Rockport teen took the gun and threw it toward the basketball court.
While the young men were fighting, she felt the Gloucester man grab her leg, so she pulled out pepper spray and sprayed his face. At that point, everyone left, the report said. The young woman said she was aware the Gloucester man typically carries a carbon dioxide-powered black pellet gun, and she was sure that he did not brandish a real firearm. Police asked the young woman for the pepper spray and placed it in an evidence bag.
Police spoke with a juvenile girl who recounted a similar story. Police later searched the Gloucester man’s backpack for weapons and but found none.
They also asked him to recount his side of the story. He told police that when he and the Rockport teen began arguing he went into his backpack to get his headphones, but while doing so took out his pellet gun and held it, telling police he had it in his hand during the argument, denying he pointed at the Rockport teen. He also recalled the Rockport teen grabbing the pellet gun and throwing it near the basketball court. He told police he did reach to grab the Gloucester girl’s leg when she pepper sprayed him. He told police he left on his bike but he could not see because of the pepper spray.
Police searched the area of the basketball court but they were unable to locate the BB gun. Police later found the Rockport teen in the parking lot, and he gave a similar account. He told police he was not sure what happened to the pellet gun and denied ever throwing it. He told police he was sure it was not a real firearm.
Around 7:45 a.m., dispatch received a call from a woman walking her dog through Burnham’s Field who located what she thought was a firearm in the grass by the playground. The black BB gun appeared to have lost the top piece, which police were unable to locate, before it was logged in property as evidence.
{em}— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Aug. 7
7:25 p.m.: A resident believed his wallet was stolen from his vehicle on Dale Avenue and said he noticed fraudulent activities on his credit card from various locations around town. Police advised the resident to cancel his credit cards and get in touch with his credit card company to report fraud. The resident said there were four separate charges on Aug. 6. The next day, a detective asked the victim to contact the credit card companies to get the credit cards that were fraudulently used and obtain the times they were used and at what specific locations. Police planned to obtain video surveillance in hopes of identifying a suspect.
2:30 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Sargent and Cleveland streets.
1:19 p.m.: After a report of vandalism to a motor vehicle on Railroad Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 28-year-old Beverly resident charging her with malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
12:11 p.m.: A caller reported that her business’s Facebook page had been hacked and the hackers have changed her password and email address preventing her from making any changes to her account. The caller said she had reported this to Facebook but had yet to hear back. The business was sending out a mass mailing to clients telling them about the issue.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Burnham Street at 7:35 a.m., Main Street in the vicinity of 382 Main St. at 9:03 a.m., Washington Street at 10:28 a.m., and Rowe Square at 11:39 a.m.
11:08 a.m.: A 39-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on a straight warrant on Addison and School streets.
7:01 a.m.: Police took a report of a missing person.
E
SSEX
Sunday, Aug. 13
12:38 a.m.: A person was spoken to on Main Street after an E-911 hangup.
Saturday, Aug. 12
Citizens assisted on John Wise Avenue at 4:50 p.m. and 9:06 p.m.
8:12 p.m.: An officer was to file report regarding a false or disconnected E-911 call placed from Robbins Island Road.
6:32 p.m.: A person was spoken to regarding a watercraft incident on the Essex River.
Traffic stops were conducted on John Wise Avenue at Island Road at 11:52 a.m., John Wise Avenue at 5:16 p.m., Apple Street at 5:47 p.m. Police issued a written warning, verbal warning and a citation, respectively.
4:50 p.m.: A person was assisted
3:53 p.m.: An individual possibly having a stroke was transported by ambulance from Eastern Avenue to a hospital.
Parking enforcement: No action was taken regarding a complaint from Shepard Memorial Drive at 11:32 a.m. but citations were issued on Main Street at 12:23 p.m., Shepard Memorial Drive at 2:58 p.m., and Conomo Point Road at 3:28 p.m.
Lost and found: A Conomo Point Road owner was notified about an item at 10:59 a.m., while an item was reported on Main Street at 12:38 p.m.
10:13 a.m.: A door-to-door solicitor registered at the police station on John Wise Avenue.