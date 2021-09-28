At least one person may face a criminal charge as an investigation into who left three piles of trash dumped on and around Wingaersheek Beach continues.
While conducting a routine patrol of Wingaersheek Beach on Sunday afternoon, Deputy Shellfish Constable Jude Seminara found a large pile of trash in the parking lot.
Seminara then found more debris at Boardwalk No. 2 as well on the beach which he was able to connect to the items in the parking lot. Items of trash in all three piles identified the offender, who is not a Gloucester resident, he said.
Shellfish Constable Peter Seminara said that the litter was from “what we believe to be a wedding two weeks ago.” Investigators were able to find out more specific details as to why the offender(s) were at Wingaersheek through the offenders’ social media accounts.
Peter Seminara also said that because the illegal dumping that occurred within 20 yards of mean high water, it fell within the shellfish constables’ jurisdiction, and a criminal complaint for violation of state law governing the dumping of trash on public land and in or near coastal waters was issued against the offender.
If convicted, the trash dumper will punished by a fine of not more than $5,500 for the first offense and a fine not to exceed $15,000 for each subsequent offense. The violator also may be required to remove, at his own expense, the trash.
“Littering is an ongoing problem in this carry in, carry out area,” Peter Seminara said, explaining that the city has a dumpster in the lot for people to use. “The location that this trash was located was 100 yards from the dumpster.”
— Taylor Ann Bradford
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Sept. 26
7:46 p.m.: A caller reported that the tires on his or her vehicle were slashed at 22 Perkins St.
6:09 p.m.: A 911 caller informed police that a customer of Shaw’s Market at 7 Railroad Ave. was hit with a cart. The report was not completed by the Times’ deadline.
Saturday, Sept. 25
7:03 p.m.: A caller reported two individuals were walking up Route 128 to the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge. Police confirmed that it was an authorized film crew.
6:31 p.m.: A manager of Market Basket requested that a man be asked to leave since he was playing a violin and asking for money.
7:56 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the rear parking lot of Sawyer Free Library for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, police spoke with a library employee who said that as she exited her car and headed across the lot to go into the library for work, she saw a man begin to urinate against the building. He was informed that this was not proper behavior to which he replied with expletives. He then left. The employee was able to provide a photo and the officer was able identify the individual who is homeless. Police will be seeking criminal complaint against the man for open and gross lewdness.
Friday, Sept. 24
7:19 p.m.: A caller reported that she asked a group of skateboarders to stop skateboarding on a Lexington Avenue property. They left and then came back. The individuals then pulled a bench into the roadway on Lexington Avenue.
4:38 p.m.: A hypodermic needle found at the Fitz Hugh Lane House at 45 Harbor Loop was retrieved and disposed of safely.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Sept. 27
2:24 a.m.: Medical emergency on Dean Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Sunday, Sept. 26
4:02 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person refused ambulance services.
12:04 p.m.: Medical emergency on Marmion Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Saturday, Sept. 25
9:35 p.m.: Officers requested a Henderson Court resident extinguish a fire in an outdoor fire pit.
Medical emergencies on Tarr’s Lane at 12:49 p.m. and Main Street at 1:15 p.m. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Sunday, Sept. 24
5:41 p.m.: Medical emergency on Mt. Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Traffic stops: Written warnings for a stop sign violation were issued to drivers on Prospect Street and Jerden’s Lane at 8:47 a.m., Mt. Pleasant Street at 11:35 a.m. and Main Street at 2:58 p.m.
2:34 p.m.: National Gird was notified of a power outage on Atlantic Avenue.
11:57 a.m.: Report of a driver hitting another driver’s tractor trailer on Dean Road. The drivers exchanged information.
9:24 a.m.: Lift assist on Doctor’s Run.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Sept. 26
11:04 p.m.: Officers provided mutual aid to a call on Forest Street in Essex.
1:39 p.m.: Officers freed a child locked inside a car on Burnham Lane.
11:57 a.m.: Medical emergency on Lincoln Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:24 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for speeding.
Saturday, Sept. 25
1:55 p.m.: Lost cash and a gift card found on Union Street was submitted into police custody.
8:43 a.m.: A driver on Forest Lane reported blowing a tire after running over an exposed water pipe with screws sticking out of it. Public Works was contacted as it is conducting a water line project at the scene.
Friday, Sept. 24
7:37 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for speeding.
6:22 p.m.: First responders provided mutual aid to a medical call in Gloucester.
4:01 p.m.: Report of a hit-and-run on a parked car on Atwater Avenue. The driver-side front fender and tire were damaged, and the car needed to be towed. Police were unable to locate the other car involved in the accident.
3:45 p.m.: Report of a truck knocking over a cement post on Beach Street and leaving the scene. The matter is under investigation.
1:48 p.m.: Medical emergency on Raymond Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:53 p.m.: Report of payroll fraud on North Street. The matter is under investigation.
8:13 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured bird on Walker Street.
7:42 a.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a bird in a garage on Harbor Street.
ESSEX
Sunday, Sept. 26
11:48 p.m.: A person reported a suspicious man had tried to pull over and talk, off Exit 50 on Route 128. Officers were unable to locate the man in question.
1:42 p.m.: Medical emergency on Western Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
Saturday, Sept. 25
1:02 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her home on Chebacco Terrace.
10:42 a.m.: The Water Department was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Indian Rock Lane.
Friday, Sept. 24
10:17 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.