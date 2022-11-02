The driver of a tractor trailer escaped serious injury after the tractor trailer he was driving rolled over on the off-ramp to Exit 53 of Route 128 south just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Trooper Brandon Doherty said in an email the operator, a 43-year-old man from Lowell, was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street with minor injuries. The cause of the rollover was still under investigation Wednesday afternoon and the cause had yet to be determined.
According to a Gloucester Police report, a caller stated that a tractor trailer had rolled over on the off-ramp to Route 133/Essex Avenue around 5:39 a.m. Gloucester and state police responded. The driver was taken to the hospital a short time later and the truck was removed around 7:50 a.m.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Eastern Point Boulevard and Farrington Avenue at 7:09 a.m., when a vehicle was towed, and at Burnham Field at 8:43 a.m.
6:25 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Harbor Loop.
1:15 a.m.: Police took a report of a missing person from Foster City, California.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Crashes with property damage only were reported at the Dunkin Donuts on Eastern Avenue at 6:34 a.m., on Eastern Avenue at the Route 128 Extension at 6:43 and 11:47 a.m., and at the Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road at 6:04 p.m.
5:38 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a dog loose in the travel lane on Route 128 north in the vicinity of Exit 53. The dog was described as a 1 1/2-year-old black lab named Indy. At least five officers responded. When police arrived, there was a large number of people pulled over on the highway on foot looking for the dog. A witness told police they saw the dog and it was clearly injured and had been struck by a motor vehicle, but had left the highway and entered the woods. Police located the dog’s owner, who said his dog ran out of an open door of their house on Causeway Street. For more than an hour, police searched the woods for the injured dog but they were unable to locate it. Police contacted a nearby veterinary office and Cape Ann Veterinary Hospital on Essex Avenue to call the station if the injured dog appeared. State Police also responded and Essex Police were notified. There was a large group of people still searching the area and police advised them to stay off the roadway and go about their search safely if they were going to continue looking.
4:44 p.m.: Police took a report of forgery/counterfeiting on Cherry Street. The incident is under investigation.
4:08 p.m.: A past assault was reported at an auto business on Maplewood Avenue and Shepherd Street. A person told police that another person punched him in the face after an argument. An officer was dispatched to check video and audio footage of the incident.
1:56 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Kondelin Road.
1:06 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Center Street.
12:52 p.m.: A 51-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on charges of domestic assault and battery at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Nov. 2
3:07 a.m.: A resident of Squam Hill Road was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
9:54 p.m.: A report made on Main Street was investigated.
7:46 p.m.: Person spoken to about an alarm activation on Caleb’s Lane.
Wellness checks: Police calls made to residents around town at 10 a.m., and a check on Wharf Road at 5:46 p.m. required no action.
1:33 p.m.: Lost or found property reported on Butman Avenue in Gloucester; no action needed.
10:35 a.m.: A reported hit-and-run vehicle crash on Pooles Lane at Ganon Court was investigated.
8:47 a.m.: A caller on Frank Street was spoken to about a 911 hangup.
8:45 a.m.: An individual was taken by ambulance to a hospital from Sandy Bay Terrace.
Mini beats conducted on Railroad Avenue at 1:52 a.m., Broadway at 6:34 a.m., and Jerden’s Lane at 7:56 a.m.
4:19 a.m.: Street light outage townwide. National Grid notified.
Monday, Oct. 31
9:23 p.m.: Driver given a verbal warning after a traffic stop on Main Street.
8:03 p.m.: Woodbury Lane caller spoken to after 911 hangup.
6:32 p.m.: Person spoken to about alarm activation on Martha’s Lane.
Mini beats conducted on Railroad Avenue at 6:36 a.m., Jerden’s Lane at 7:20 a.m. and 3:01 p.m., Broadway at 11:03 a.m., Pleasant and Marshall streets at 3 p.m., and Beach Street at 5:35 a.m.
11:47 a.m.: Ipswich police notified of call from Fellows Road in their town.
Police wellness checks: Residents all over town spoken to at 10 a.m. and on Parker Street at 10:05 a.m.
8 a.m.: Property found on Summit Avenue put into police storage.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Nov. 1
12:54 a.m.: Person spoken to concerning suspicious activity on Main Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Suspicious activity reported and properties checked and secured on John Wise Avenue at 12:31 a.m. and Main Street at 11:35 p.m.
Traffic stops were made on John Wise Avenue at 6:29 a.m. and 6:36 p.m., Southern Avenue at Apple Street at 6:31 a.m., Apple Street at 7:30 a.m., John Wise Avenue at Lanes Road at 1:47 p.m., Route 128 southbound at 6:13 p.m., and Western Avenue at Winthrop Street at 6:30 p.m. Officers issued four citations and two verbal warnings.
6:22 p.m.: An officer checked and secured a vehicle disabled on Route 128 northbound.
5:44 p.m.: Officers assisted another agency on Route 128 northbound in the area of mile marker 53.
2:28 p.m.: Assistance given on Southern Avenue after a disturbance was reported.
10:59 a.m.: An individual was spoken to on Pickering Street as a community policing effort.
9:53 a.m.: A citizen on Southern Avenue was assisted.