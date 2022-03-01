Gloucester police arrested two drivers within 10 minutes of each other, both on a charge of drunken driving. Both men told police they had been drinking at a party at a local restaurant and then went to a bar.
Caleb Alexander Hovey, 29, of 56 Prospect St., Rowley, was arrested at 11:53 p.m. Monday after a crash near 350 Main St. and Haven Terrace. Police found a Lexus, which had been parked, with heavy rear-end damage sitting on a pile of snow, and a BMW with heavy front-end damage 60 feet behind the Lexus, on the same side of the road. The BMW driver, later identified as Hovey, had blood on his right hand from a minor cut and said he was alone in the car. He was evaluated by the Gloucester Fire Rescue Squad and refused treatment.
Police said Hovey told them he had a few drinks “but he was fine,” then said he had one beer. He later told police he had messed up. He also mentioned he was offered a ride and “I shouldn’t have drove,” the report said. He did not have an explanation for veering out of the roadway to hit the parked car. Police conducted field sobriety tests, which they said he failed. Attempts to administer a breath test ended in a refusal without a sufficient breath sample.
Hovey also faces a charge of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation
Joshua H. Medeiros, 39, of 965 Globe St., Apt. 3, Fall River, was arrested at 1:03 a.m. Tuesday. Police were dispatched to the parking lot at the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street for a well-being check and say they found Medeiros unconscious behind the wheel with the engine running. The driver eventually responded and told officers he drank a gin and tonic and a Corona. Police reported he had slurred speech, red, glassy eyes and smelled strongly of alcohol.
Police asked Medeiros to step out to take field sobriety tests, but said he became agitated, and refused, rolling up his window, while calling people locked inside his vehicle. After 10 minutes, police were able to order him out and he was arrested. The hotel’s security guard said he saw the vehicle drive about 30 mph into the garage and realized the person was unconscious inside. Police planned to obtain video. Police said the driver refused to take a breath test, and he was cited and given a notice of his license being suspended for refusing to do so.
{em}— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Feb. 28
6:24 p.m.: A report of threats was taken at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
Crashes with property damage: Police responded to Washington Street and Stone Court at 3:41 p.m. and Gloucester Crossing Road at 5:48 p.m.
11:08 a.m.: A 24-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire, resident was charged on a straight arrest warrant and a fugitive from justice on a court warrant at the Police Department/ Court House.
9:10 a.m.: An arrest warrant was served on a 19-year Gloucester resident, who was charged with a default warrant for failing to appear in court.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Feb. 28
12:32 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Feb. 28
Traffic stops: A driver on Summer Street received a citation for operating with suspended registration. Four people received warnings — one written and three verbal — for violating traffic laws.
ESSEX
Tuesday, March 1
Traffic stops: Two drivers on John Wise Avenue and Apple Street received a citation and verbal warning, respectively, for speeding.
Monday, Feb. 28
6:16 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for having expired registration. The person was able to renew it online roadside.
3:31 p.m.: Officers dismissed a person who was illegally clamming off Lufkin Point Lane.