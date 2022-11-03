The brother of a “Wicked Tuna” captain is facing a drunken driving charge following a multicar crash on Essex Avenue last Friday, Oct. 28.
Michael Ott, 41, of Broad Channel, New York was arrested on charges of drunken driving, a marked lanes violation, speeding and negligent operation after a report of a multiple car crash at 6:10 p.m. Oct. 28 in the area of Essex Avenue and Lincoln Street. No serious injuries were reported, police said.
Ott’s brother is T.J. Ott, captain of Hot Tuna, one of the fishing vessels featured in National Geographic’s reality television show “Wicked Tuna” and “Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks.” Mike Ott was a deckhand on his brother’s boat on the shows from 2017 to 2020.
Last Friday, arriving officers reported seeing multiple cars with heavy damage and numerous cars stopped in traffic, whose drivers were assisting victims of the crash.
Police spotted a white GMC Sierra pickup with extensive front-end damage and a red Chevrolet Tahoe with extensive damage to the driver’s side front end, according to the report. A witness told police there was a third vehicle, a red Dodge pickup, about 100 feet up the street in the direction of Essex.
Ott was sitting in the driver’s seat of the white GMC while the driver of the red Chevy was outside yelling at him, police said.
While speaking with the driver of the red Chevy, an officer reported that “Ott continued to call me and say ... that he was a ‘Wicked Tuna’ guy. Ott continued to say “everything is fine, can I go home.” Officers reported they could smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverages on Ott’s breath and that his speech was slurred.
The Tahoe’s driver told police he was heading toward Essex when the GMC pickup struck the Dodge Ram in front of him, causing the Dodge to spin out. The driver told police the GMC was speeding in the opposite direction when it crossed the yellow line making it impossible for the Dodge to avoid the collision. As the GMC struck the Dodge head on, he said it continued on toward him and struck his Chevy in the left front.
Police said they eventually asked Ott to step out of his car and he complied but he appeared unsteady on his feet. He was evaluated by an ambulance crew but refused medical attention, the report said. Ott, the report said, initially agreed to perform field sobriety tests, but then changed his mind, becoming combative and argumentative, telling the officer: “You will regret this.”
The other drivers were transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital for further evaluation.
Ott, the report states, continued “to be argumentative and uncooperative” during booking. Police said he refused his right to a doctor and to submit to a chemical test.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Oct. 31
11:12 p.m.: A 31-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on Prospect Street on charges of assault and battery on an intimate partner. Salem Police called about the resident regarding an assault that had occurred that evening in Salem. Police located him in front of his apartment, and once his identity was confirmed, he was arrested, and brought to the station to await a pickup by Salem officers, according to the report.
9:30 p.m.: A caller from Lynwood Avenue reported hearing gunshots.
9:06 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance at Willow Wood Park on Willowood Road.
7:47 p.m.: After a report of a driver passed out behind the wheel with his car in reverse, a 39-year-old Charlestown resident was arrested on Whistlestop Way on charges of driving while under the influence of drugs, and possession of a Class A drug (heroin), a Class B drug (Gabapentin) and a Class C drug (Xanax).
5:32 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on East Main Street. A driver reported being cut off at the intersection of East Main and Bass Avenue. She said a female driver and a male passenger flipped her off and she proceeded to do likewise. She told police the man jumped out of the car and threw an object at her vehicle, disabling it. The driver said she did want her vehicle towed and left it at an address with permission of the homeowner until other arrangements could be made. A check of the other’s car partial plate did not turn up anything.
4:34 p.m.: An abandoned motorcycle with no plates was reported on Kondelin Road.
12:57 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Walgreens on Main Street.
11:56 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 29-year-old Tyngsboro resident charging him with driving with a suspended license after a motor-vehicle stop on Dory Road.
10:11 a.m.: Threats were reported on Essex Avenue.
Sunday, Oct. 30
8:17 p.m.: Motor-vehicle theft was reported on Warner Street. A red Hyundai SUV with Alabama plates was reported stolen around 1 p.m. The reporting party said he believes the person renting a room there stole the keys from the apartment and took the vehicle. The person believes the person is driving back to Alabama.
8:05 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on Concord Street.
6:19 p.m.: Trespassing was reported at Oak Grove Cemetery on Washington Street.
4:18 p.m.: Stolen property was reported on Warner Street.
1:39 p.m.: A group was dispersed after a report of a disturbance on Railroad Avenue.
Saturday, Oct. 29
1:01 p.m.: A crash with property damage was reported on Eastern Avenue.
Friday, Oct. 2810:47 p.m.: Police arrested a 27-year-old Gloucester resident after a motor vehicle stop at Maplewood Avenue and Smith Street. He is charged on a default warrant regarding a failure to appear in court. Police stopped the car after observing the vehicle traveling east on Maplewood without its headlights on.
10:23 p.m.: Intermittent gunshots were reported heard on Clearview Avenue. Police could not locate the source of the sounds.
5:20 p.m.: A larceny was reported on Washington Street.
4:59 p.m.: After a report of people using foul language at the train station on Railroad Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 39-year-old Gloucester resident whose address was listed as homeless charging him with drinking in a public way or place and loitering. Police also arrested a 32-year-old Gloucester resident whose address was also listed as homeless on charges of drinking in a public way or place and loitering.
12:24 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Eastern Avenue.
11:36 a.m.: A vehicle was towed ordered towed by a police paving detail on School and Addison streets.
10:10 a.m.: Forgery/counterfeiting was reported at a variety store on Raymond Street. A customer passed a fake $100 bill, buying a drink for $3 and receiving $97 in change.
ESSEX
Thursday, Nov. 3
7 a.m.: Driver given a verbal warning after a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Traffic stops made on John Wise Avenue at 9:48 a.m., Apple Street at 11:44 a.m., Main Street at 5:10 p.m. Officers issued a verbal warning and 2 citations.
Citizens were assisted on John Wise Avenue station at 2:42, 2:43 and 6:28 p.m.
6 p.m.: Police assisted firefighters on Pickering Street.
11:57 a..m.: The rescue squad was dispatched to Story Street for a person with an unknown medical problem.