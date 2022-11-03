To enhance addiction recovery support services in Gloucester and Cape Ann, the Gloucester Police Department’s Community Impact Unit on Middle Street recently held a graduation for its second Recovery Coach Academy, thereby creatin a new cadre of recovery coaches or so-called “Recovery Warriors.” The Teach to Reach program was made possible through funding from the Yearley Family Foundation according to the Police Department’s Facebook page. Pictured, from left, are Facilitator and Community Navigator Tito Rodriguez, Melissa Foss, Thomas Nolan, Thomas Freeman, Melissa Teixeira Prince, Rosemarie LoPiccolo, Kristina Jacobs, Shepard Means, Shaina Doberman, Andre Clark, Caroline Saccone, David Prentice, Molly Deer and Facilitator Michelle Simons. Not pictured is Garfield Zeitller. About 75% of the class were from partner agencies, District Court addiction service providers and city employees.