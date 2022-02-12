A tip from a witness has led to plans by Gloucester police to charge a Rockport resident related to a hit-and-run crash on Eastern Avenue on Thursday at 7:54 p.m.
Police are filing a criminal complaint in court against the 33-year-old Rockport motorist on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
While officers were en route to the reported crash, a witness who had been following the offending vehicle gave a description of a 2011 green Toyota Tacoma last seen heading to Rockport, according to the police report.
When police arrived at the crash scene, they found a 2013 Toyota Corolla that had significant damage to the left rear and damage to the left side and left front. Police spoke with the owner who said he came out after hearing a loud crash only to find his vehicle heavily damaged and the offending vehicle nowhere to be seen. His car had to be towed.
Later, Rockport police located the suspected offending vehicle parked in a driveway and unoccupied. No one answered at the residence. Gloucester police found the vehicle had heavy front-end damage consistent with being in a crash. The front right tire was flat and the rim was exposed.
The incident remains under investigation.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Feb. 10
8:35 p.m.: Public Works was called out to Main Street for reports of icy road conditions in sporadic areas.
6:39 p.m.: Larceny was reported at a landscape business on Parker Street.
5:15 p.m.: A Milne Way resident came to the station to report the theft of cryptocurrency.
4:59 p.m.: Vandalism on Vine Street. Police took a report from a homeowner that damage had been done to the entire apartment floor, windows, sinks and counter tops by a tenant.
2:59 p.m.: Graffiti was reported at the Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road. An officer spoke with the teen director who said he had previously spoken to the head of the Community Impact Unit regarding graffiti inside the Y, according to the police report. The officer was taken to the girls’ bathroom on the second floor and was he was shown where the graffiti had been located before it was removed by staff. Y staff planned to email photos of the graffiti to police.
12:57 p.m.: Services were rendered to a disabled motor-vehicle on the extension of Route 128 north.
11:03 a.m.: A vehicle was towed after a parking complaint was made on Warner Street.
9:02 a.m.: A report of harassment was taken at the police station on Main Street.
7:13 a.m.: After a report of an unwelcome guest, a patient was taken to the hospital.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Feb. 10
10:23 p.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a written warning for speeding.
3:12 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Feb. 10
Medical emergencies: One person refused ambulance services. Another received a lift assist.
ESSEX
Thursday, Feb. 10
Traffic stops: A driver received a citation for violating a traffic laws. Another received a verbal warning.
1:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.