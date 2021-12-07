A 23-year-old Lynn woman faces a drunken driving charge after police say an officer saw her traveling the wrong way down a one-way street without lights early Sunday morning.
Catherine Vasquez of 3 Ray Street faces charges of driving under the influence of liquor, negligent driving, not having a license in possession and marked lanes and lights violation. She was giving verbal warnings for a one-way violation and having an open container of alcohol in the car.
When stopped, police say Vasquez, who had three friends in the car, told them she had one drink at a friend’s house, but police say there was an open pack of Truly hard seltzer in the car. Police said she failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested.
At the station, police say Vasquez recorded a .15% on an alcohol breath test; the legal limit is .08%.
Her friends were taken to the station to organize a way home to Lynn and the car was towed.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Medical emergency calls from Golden Lane at 12:21 a.m. and Perkins Street at 1:39 a.m., service provided; and Poplar Park at 8:30 a.m., which was referred to another agency.
8:13 a.m.: Motor vehicle crash with injuries on Warner Street. No other information was available.
Burglar alarm activations on Orchard Road at 1:46 a.m., at The Rhumb Line Restaurant on Railroad Avenue at 6:06 a.m., and on Whittemore Street at 7:12 a.m. Buildings checked.
5:47 a.m.: Driver of car disabled at Friend and Elwell streets assisted.
2:59 a.m.: Driver issued citation at traffic stop on Western Avenue at Middle Street.
2:33 a.m.: 911 call from Essex Street.
1:35 a.m.: Parking enforcement on Kondelin Road.
1:10 a.m.: Fire Department assisted on Englewood Road.
Monday, Dec. 6
Medical emergency calls from Gloucester Avenue at 3:49 p.m., no action needed; Granite Street at 4:47 p.m., Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation on Washington Street at 5:13 p.m., individuals taken to a hospital; Old Farm Lane at 9:42 a.m., Blueberry Lane at 1:07 p.m., Eastern Point Road at 3:13 p.m.; Central Grammar Apartments on Dale Avenue at 4:04 p.m. and Atlantic Road at 8:12 p.m., referred to another agency; and Perkins Street at 11:25 a.m., Fenley Road at 11:41 a.m., and Lincoln Park at 11:46 p.m., when service was provided.
9:05 p.m.: Assistance given in Rockport for a woman who had been injured in a fall on Main Street.
8:37 p.m.: Complaint about parking on Webster Street.
6:43 p.m.: Judge Susan Oker granted an emergency anti-harassment order to an Ocean Avenue resident.
Well-being checks on Essex Avenue at 9:36 a.m., Willow Street at 3:54 p.m., Wheeler Street at 4:41 p.m., and at Hillcrest Home on Washington Street at 5:23 p.m., when the individual was taken to a hospital.
4:26 p.m.: A car said to be stopped in the traffic lane on Route 128 south could not be located.
3:33 p.m.: Car crash with property damage only on Warner Street.
Vandalism reported on Uncas Road at 2:14 p.m., Mystic Avenue — a broken window — at 3:06 p.m., and on Grapevine Road at 3:20 p.m.
Peace restored following disturbances on Madison Avenue at 2:51 a.m. and at CVS Pharmacy on Thatcher Road at 2:32 p.m.
2:27 p.m.: A man told police dispatched to Main and Chestnut streets that he was punched in the face, knocking him to the ground, by a man wearing a Carhartt jacket and jeans whom he did not know. The victim told police the stranger took $25 from him before fleeing up Main Street. The man was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital by the Gloucester EMS.
11:23 a.m.: Gloucester Fire Department assisted on Gloucester Avenue.
11:13 a.m.: A person came into the police station to report a possible domestic incident stemming from a date made on the Tinder app gone wrong.
8:43 a.m.: False burglar alarm on Eastern Point Boulevard.
5:32 a.m.: Past breaking and entering and burglary at Dollar Tree on Gloucester Crossing Road.
1:31 a.m.: Parking enforcement on Kondelin Road.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Unwelcome guests on Taylor Street at 12:41 a.m., at the Crow’s Nest on Main Street at 9:28 p.m. and on Rockholm Road at 9:31 p.m. Peace was restored in each case.
7:42 p.m.: 911 call from Mount Locust Place.
7:23 p.m.: Past breaking and entering and burglary at the Barking Lot on Main Street. A 911 call was placed from the business at 5:55 p.m.
Car crashes with property damage only Dale Avenue at 12:43 a.m., at Commonwealth and Centennial avenues at 2:33 p.m. when a vehicle was towed, at the police station on Main Street at 5:07 p.m., and Marshalls on Gloucester Crossing Road at 7:18 p.m.
7:22 p.m.: Threats made at the Liquor Liquor on Main Street.
Medical emergency calls from Ellery Street at 12:21 a.m., Harvard Street at 5:30 a.m., Eastern Point Road at 5:34 a.m., Main Street at 5:38 a.m., Gloucester Healthcare on Washington Street at 6:07 a.m. and Prospect Street at 8:12 a.m., all taken by ambulance to a hospital; Mount Pleasant Avenue at 3:57 a.m., Veterans Way at 10:04 a.m. and Cole Avenue at 10:39 a.m., service provided; and Beach Road at 12:55 p.m., Hammond Castle Museum on Hesperus Avenue at 1:53 p.m., and Concord Street at 4:01 p.m., referred to another agency.
Disturbances on Essex Avenue at 12:50 a.m. when peace was restored, and Rockholm Road at 11:19 a.m. and 2:27 p.m.
12:53 p.m.: Fire Department assisted at Pathways for Children on Emerson Avenue.
10:35 a.m.: Search of area for a suspicious person unsuccessful.
10:29 a.m.: Stolen property reported at police station on Main Street.
9:36 a.m.: A Babson Street resident reported fraud.
9:01 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Prospect Street.
8:11 a.m.: Well-being check at Poplar Park.
Complaints about parking at Mom’s Kitchen on Commercial Street at 4;12 a.m. and Dodge and Beckford streets at 7:57 a.m.
7:35 a.m.: Followup investigation on Witham Street.
Motor vehicle stops at Friend and Prospect streets at 12:22 a.m. , and Bass Avenue and Amero Court at 12:48 a.m. and Maplewood Avenue and Prospect Street at 1:25 a.m., when citations were issued.
1:06 a.m.: Another agency assisted at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
ROCKPORT Monday, Dec. 6
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. Another refused ambulance services.
2:03 p.m.: Firefighters put out a smoldering pile of compost on Summer Street Court.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Dec. 6
Traffic stops: Four drivers received verbal warnings and one received a written warning for violating traffic laws.
ESSEX
Monday, Dec. 6
Traffic stops: Six drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
2:52 p.m.: A driver on Apple Street received a citation for speeding.
2:21 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured deer on Southern Avenue.