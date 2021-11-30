A roll-over crash early Thanksgiving morning lead police to arrest of a Gloucester woman on a charge of drunken driving.
Kaylan Oliver, 40, 6 Kent Circle also faces charges of negligent driving, use of an electronic device while driving — a first offense and a marked lanes violation.
Police arrived at the intersection of Main and Short streets at 12:38 a.m. to find people standing on the sidewalk near a Subaru Forrester on its driver’s side, none admitting to being the driver or witnessing the crash. Eventually, Oliver came forward, police said.
Oliver, who said she was not injured and was checked by paramedics, told police she was coming from Stone’s Pub when she looked down at her phone and hit a parked a Ford Flex SUV parked on the right side of Main Street. She the jerked the wheel and ending rolling her car, she told police.
Police said her breath smelled of alcohol and her eyes were glassy, and that she told them she had two White Claw hard seltzers, more of which were later found in the car.
Oliver failed several field sobriety tests but refused to take breath test at the scene, police said, or a chemical test at the station. She was then placed under arrest.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Saturday, Nov. 27
Burglar alarm activations at Starbucks on Gloucester Crossing Road at 12:36 a.m. and 8:03 p.m., Shore Road at 10:44 a.m., and Gloucester Crossing Road at 11:50 p.m., when the buildings were checked; and The Fitness Zone at Blackburn Center at 6:53 a.m., no action required.
Motor vehicle crashes with property damage at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road at 11:33 a.m.; Prospect Street at 11:53 a.m., when the vehicle was towed; and at Sudbary Motors GMC at Causeway Street and Route 128 north at 4:15 p.m.
10:48 p.m.: Suspicious car on Emerson Avenue.
9:05 p.m.: Traffic stop made at Bass and Brightside avenues.
7:32 p.m.: Shoplifting reported at Speedway Llc on Main Street.
Medical emergency calls from Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Washington Street at 5:08 a.m., when a person taken by ambulance to a hospital; and the Heights of Cape Ann off Essex Avenue at 5:51 p.m.
911 calls from Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Washington Street at 2:04 a.m., and Mount Locust Place at 1:40 and 5:19 p.m., service provided; and from Route 128 south in Manchester at 4:02 a.m., no action required.
Complaints about parking on Grove Street at 1:45 p.m., Commonwealth Avenue at 2:38 p.m., and The Brass Monkey on Main Street at 4:37 p.m.
Property checks on Kondelin Road at 1:26 a.m. and Santander Bank on Main Street at 4:24 p.m.
4:11 p.m.: Assistance given concerning an unwelcome guest on Holly Street.
Wellbeing checks made on Washington Street at 2:26 p.m. and Oak Street at 3:52 p.m.
1:16 p.m.: Assistance given to another agency at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
9:03 a.m.: An arrest warrant could not be served on Elwell Street.
12:09 a.m.: A suspicious person could not located during a search on Mystic Avenue.
Friday, Nov. 26
Burglar alarm activations at Cape Ann Medical Center on Blackburn Drive at 8:39 a.m., on Flume Road at 9:13 a.m., Pleasant Street at 1:30 p.m., Atlantic Road at 9:22 p.m., Starbucks on Gloucester Crossing Road at 10:53 p.m., and Sleepy Hollow Road at 10:56 p.m. Buildings checked.
Medical emergency calls from Arthur Street at 6:43 a.m., Church Street at 7:39 a.m., St. Anthony’s Lane at 9:38 a.m., Eastern Avenue at 11:02 a.m., Floating Lotus on Main Street at 11:06 a.m., and Eastern Point Road at 10:43 p.m., all referred to another agency; and Tolman Avenue at 8:36 a.m., Walgreens on Main Street at 12:03 and 3:24 p.m., service rendered.
Suspicious activity at Ocean Highlands at 2:06 a.m., Knowlton Square at 2:30 a.m., and Enterprise Rent-A-Car. on Eastern Avenue, when the person could not be found; and at Pleasant and Cedar streets at 326 a.m., and at Mallard Way and Bass Avenue at 10:21 p.m., service rendered.
9:55 p.m.: A Prospect Street man, 66, will be summonsed to court on charges of leaving the scene of a car crash with property damage and a marked lanes violation. In the crash, a Jeep struck a RAV 4, pushing it into a Toyota Tacoma, damaging its rear, then was reversed and dragged the RAV 4 about 5 feet down the road. The RAV 4 had heavy damage front and rear, while the Jeep had heavy front-end damage.
Complaints about parking on Mason Court at 2:06 p.m., Brightside Avenue at 3:41 p.m. and Summer Street at 7:45 p.m.
Well-being checks on Cleveland Street at 8:09 a.m. and at Thorwal’s Condos on Atlantic Road at 9:22 p.m.
Citizens assisted at Main and Center streets at 5:05 p.m., and the Heights of Cape Ann at 6:08 p.m.
4:50 p.m.: Citation issued to driver during traffic stop on Route 128 north.
4:37 p.m.: Illegal trash dumping on Eastern Avenue.
4:15 p.m.: Car crash with property damage only at Washington and Poplar streets.
4:03 p.m.: Drug activity reported at the MBTA commuter rail station on Railroad Avenue.
2:57 p.m.: Lost or found property reported on Pine Street.
12:45 p.m.: Debris in roadway on Main Street in area of CVS.
12:21 p.m.: Harassment reported on Western Avenue.
10:03 a.m.: Burglary or past breaking and entering on Perkins Street.
8:35 a.m.: Disturbance on Magnolia Avenue.
8:51 a.m.: Drug activity reported at Chestnut and Main streets. Search of area found nothing.
5:53 a.m.: Stolen property reported on Green Street.
Thursday, Nov. 25
Wellbeing checks at Sheedy Park on Pleasant Street, and on Gee Avenue at 11:32 p.m., when the individual was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Suspicious activity at the Mobil station on Essex Avenue at 2:58 p.m., when the the search was not successful; and in a car at Fort Square at 10:53 p.m.
Complaints about noise at the Heights of Cape Ann on Essex Avenue at 1:56 a.m. and on Millett Street at 1:23 p.m., when peace restored; and about loud music with nasty words at Mondello Square at 9 p.m., when the issue couldn’t be located.
911 calls from Kennedy Road, an open line, at 4:52 p.m.; Day Avenue at 6:32 p.m., with a small child in the background; Forest Street reporting a domestic at 7:26 p.m. which was disconnected, peace was restored; and from Concord Street.
Medical emergency calls from Railroad Avenue at 5:38 p.m., when the individual was taken by ambulance to the hospital; and Orne Street in Marblehead at 7:20 p.m, transferred to Marblehead.
Other agencies assisted at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street at 1 a.m., when peace was restored; Fire Department on Chestnut Street at 9:25 a.m.; on Hancock Street at 11:23 a.m.; and on Prospect Street at 6:47 p.m., when the search was not successful.
10:21 a.m.: A 40-year-old Gloucester woman will be summonsed to court on charges of larceny by credit card, larceny from a building and improper use of a by credit card. A former friend told police she had let the woman into her home to use her bathroom but refused to lend her money. Shortly after the woman left, the homeowner found her debit card and two prescribed suboxone strips missing from her purse. She then received a notification on her phone that her debit card had been used at Tony’s Variety on Washington Street to remove $103 from her account.
10:07 a.m.: Parking enforcement on Chestnut Street.
Citizens assisted on Gale Road at 9:28 a.m. and Gloucester Harbor at Western Avenue at 9:58 a.m.
9:36 a.m.: Property check on Webster Street.
7:33 a.m.: Building checked after burglar alarm activation on Dale Avenue.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Nov. 29
2:30 p.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Nov. 29
Traffic stops: Five drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws.
ESSEX
Monday, Nov. 29
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws.
5:28 p.m.: Medical emergency on Willow Court. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.