A report of threats made by a fifth-grader at Beeman Memorial Elementary School on Cherry Street has been forwarded by police to the school resource officer.
A woman came into the Main Street station on Main Street at 10:45 on Wednesday, May 4, to report she had been threatened by a pupil at the school. The woman's name is redacted in the report as is the name of the child.
The report stated the woman "appeared upset and shaken up" as she told the officer about "the series of events that had taken place at the school with a fifth-grade student."
The woman told police that the fifth-grader "appeared to be huffing prior to school" and confronted the woman "aggressively" and made a threat toward a relative of the woman. Huffing is a type of substance abuse that involves inhaling fumes from household substances in order to experience a high.
The report states that the child lives in the area of the woman's family and knows her relatives from sports, according to the police report.
The woman told police she has reported these incidents with the fifth-grader to the principal and had planned to go to the superintendent's office to report them. The woman told police she was in fear that the student "will act on his threats."
The woman told police that on Wednesday the student told her "he was going to punch her in the nose and face today" in an incident witnessed by others. Police attempted to call the student's mother on Wednesday, but the call went to voicemail. The officer planned to forward the report to the school resource officer for follow-up.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, May 6
8:59 a.m.: A car was towed by police from Leslie O. Johnson Road.
8:27 a.m.: Hypodermic needles found on the dirt lot on Taylor Street and on Washington Street were disposed of safely.
7:33 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Centennial Avenue.
5:57 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Langsford Street.
Thursday, May 5
6:58 p.m.: Peace was restored after a noise complaint on Washington Street.
4:31 p.m.: Fraud was reported on School Street.
Debris was reported on on Commonwealth Avenue and Washington Street a 4:08 p.m., and Route 128 south at 4:11 p.m.
1:16 p.m.: Drug activity was reported on Proctor Street.
9:08 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Washington Street.
8:44 a.m.: Boxes were reported in the road on Route 128 north.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, May 5
8:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
3:17 p.m.: Report of a burning rubber smell near the schools on Jerden's Lane. Firefighters found a piece of school equipment needed to be serviced and cleared the scene.
11:52 a.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
9:27 a.m.: Officers spoke with a person about throwing household trash in a town-owned trash barrel on Beach Street.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, May 5
5:48 p.m.: Medical emergency on Ocean Street. The person refused ambulance services.
12:15 p.m.: Officers spoke to a Skytop Drive resident about a possible illegal burning.
3:27 a.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a verbal warning for a lights violation.
ESSEX
Friday, May 6
6:42 a.m.: A driver on Laurel Lane received a criminal application for operating without a license.
1:11 a.m.: Lucas Sargent, 28, of Gloucester, was arrested on Essex Avenue on charges of driving drunk, speeding and a marked lanes violation. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday.
Thursday, May 5
Traffic stops: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a criminal application for operating with suspended registration and operating an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle. The car was towed from the scene by Tally's Towing. Two others received citations and four received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
5:06 p.m.: Lift assist on Main Street.