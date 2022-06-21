In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, June 21
1:44 a.m.: John Guerin, 43, of 282 Daniels Road, Saratoga Springs, New York, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, driving with a suspended license and being in possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle after police responded to report of suspicious activity at Western and Hough avenues.
Monday, June 20
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Route 128 southbound at 10:17 a.m., Hough Avenue at 12:04 p.m., Chestnut and Main streets at 2:23 p.m., Shore Road at 6:26 p.m., and on Main Street at 6:56 p.m.
6:46 p.m.: A citation/warning was issued to a driver after a motor-vehicle stop on Essex and Western avenues.
4:25 p.m.: A disabled motor vehicle was reported on Route 128 northbound.
4:01 p.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported on Route 128 southbound.
12:31 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a report on Acacia Street.
12:01 p.m.: A larceny was reported at Dunkin Donuts on Washington Street.
Harassment: Reports at 10:45 a.m. and 10:22 a.m. on Washington Street.
Vandalism at 9:19 a.m. on Cleveland Place and 8:57 a.m. on Washington Street.
8:05 a.m.: As a result of a parking complaint, a vehicle was towed from St. Peter’s Square.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Five people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester over the weekend. Two received a lift assist.
Weekend traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Monday, June 20
10:36 a.m.: Officers assisted a person with getting into the Community House on Broadway to pick up some yoga equipment they left behind the day prior.
Sunday, June 19
11:15 p.m.: Report of a carbon monoxide alarm on Mt. Pleasant Street. Firefighters aired out the home and cleared a short time later.
3:11 p.m.: Report of a tour bus backing into a pile of lobster traps on Cathedral Avenue. Damage was reported on both the lobster traps and bus.
3:38 a.m.: A car illegally parked on T Wharf was ticketed.
Saturday, June 18
8:01 a.m.: An accident report regarding a past incident on Blue Gate Lane was filed.
1:50 a.m.: A car illegally parked on T Wharf was ticketed.
Friday, June 17
12:28 p.m.: Public Works was notified of overgrown bushes blocking the sidewalk on King Street.
11:07 a.m.: Public Works was notified of two low-hanging electrical wires on Bearskin Neck.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Three persons were transported by ambulance to a hospital over the weekend. Two others refused ambulance services and two received a lift assist.
Weekend traffic stops: Five drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Monday, June 20
10:14 p.m.: Officers spotted a group of children carrying a No Parking sign on Beach Street. The sign was returned to its original spot on Old Neck Road.
2:31 p.m.: A Summer Street resident reported a neighbor was attempting to cut down a tree on his property. Officers spoke with both parties and the issue was later resolved.
3:17 a.m.: Firefighters provided mutual aid to a fire call in Gloucester.
Sunday, June 19
9:03 p.m.: Report of a group of children ringing doorbells then running away around Masconomo Street. Officers searched but were unable to locate the group.
7:40 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured rabbit on Bridge Street.
6:28 p.m.: Officers provided mutual aid to a medical call in Essex.
4:34 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people grilling on Gray Beach.
11:58 a.m.: Animal Control transported an injured cat on Washington Street to a vet.
Saturday, June 18
3:50 p.m.: An employee at Seabreeze Variety on Beach Street reported a woman stole a candy bar and a package of cookie dough. The matter is under investigation.
2:01 p.m.: Report of multiple drivers having their tires damaged by an exposed temporary water main pipe on Rosedale Avenue. Officers coned off the exposed pipe while contractors worked to replace it.
ESSEX
Weekend medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital and another received a lift assist.
Weekend traffic stops: Five drivers received citations for traffic violations. Six others received warnings— two written and four verbal.
Monday, June 20
2:05 p.m.: A John Wise Avenue resident reported finding a hole in one of his windows.
Sunday, June 19
8:21 a.m.: Officers assisted a person who was reportedly locked inside a room at Town Hall.
Saturday, June 18
6:24 p.m.: No injuries were reported as a result of a two-car collision on John Wise Avenue. The amount of damage is unknown at this time.