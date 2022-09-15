In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Between Tuesday and Wednesday, two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester and another refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Between Tuesday and Wednesday, four drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
7:34 p.m.: Officers gave a person on Main Street a courtesy ride home.
5 p.m.: Report of a water line break at a Stockholm Avenue home. Firefighters and Public Works shut off the water line to the home and advised the homeowner to contact a plumber.
1:11 p.m.: A Main Street resident reported receiving a scam call from someone claiming to be the U.S. Marshal. No personal information was given to the scammer.
12:04 p.m.: Officers spoke with a Railroad Avenue resident who had sprinklers on during the town-wide outdoor water ban.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
4:42 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured bird on Eden Road.
9:49 a.m.: National Gird was notified of a broken street light on Atlantic Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Between Tuesday and Wednesday, one person was transported by ambulance to a hospital and one refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Between Tuesday and Wednesday, two drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
11:36 p.m.: A person on Hickory Hill Road was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of liquor after a verbal domestic issue.
7:17 p.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a broken water spigot on School Street that was spraying water.
4:49 p.m.: Report of possible estate fraud on Windemere Park Extension. The matter is under investigation.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Building and area checks were held throughout the day.
ESSEX
Medical emergencies: Between Tuesday and Wednesday, two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Traffic stops: Between Tuesday and Wednesday, one criminal application, seven citations and three warnings — one written and two verbal — were issued for traffic violations.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
11:51 p.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a fallen tree from the roadway on Southern Avenue.
8:04 p.m.: Report of a driver hitting a deer on John Wise Avenue. The driver was not injured and the car sustained minor damage.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
9:33 a.m.: Officers assisted Manchester Police in investigating potential threats made by a student at the Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School. At press time, police has found no credible threats made against the school. The investigation is still ongoing.
8:20 a.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a raccoon from a dumpster on Western Avenue.