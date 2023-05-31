In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, May 31
12:45 p.m.: A noise complaint was made at a Whistle Stop Mall address.
Tuesday, May 30
9:49 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Curtis Street address.
1:39 p.m.: A report was made about road conditions on Lucia Lane. The Department of Public Works was notified.
10:54 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Sandy Bay Terrace address.
9:34 a.m.: A report was made about an animal on Chapel Lane. Animal Control was notified.
9:15 a.m.: A report was made about an animal on High Street. Animal Control was notified.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, May 30
2:20 p.m.: Lost property was reported at a Central Street address.
12:36 p.m.: A report was made about alleged theft at a Central Street address.
10:48 a.m.: An animal complaint was made at the intersection of Brook Street and Summer Street.
8:41 a.m.: A report was made about lost property found at a Central Street address.
ESSEX
Tuesday May 30
9:52 p.m.: A report was made about the erratic operation of a motor vehicle at a School Street address.
2:34 p.m.: After a report of an unknown medical problem, firefighters responded to a Story Street address.
2:05 p.m.: A medical transport was conducted from a Chebacco Terrace address .
11:47 a.m.: After a report of a fall at an Eastern Avenue address, a medical transport was conducted.
11:16 a.m.: After a report of a fall at a Martin Street address, firefighters responded to a Martin Street address.
Monday, May 29
8:06 p.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at a Pond Street address.
4:34 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a verbal warning was issued.
4:13 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Lufkin Street address.
10:58 a.m.: A report was made about a community policing assistance call on Main Street.
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, May 18
10:37 p.m.: Police arrested a 26-year-old Gloucester man and charged him with malicious destruction of property worth less than $1,200 after police responded to a report of someone trying to break into a residence. Police caught up with the man and amid their interaction with him noticed he had blood dripping from his hands and right elbow and he had superficial cuts on his knuckles and hands. Police reported they could smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverages on him. After a short struggle, police were able to place the man in handcuffs but he continued to be uncooperative. Police spoke with a resident of a Prospect Street apartment building and looked inside the common hallway and saw blood splatter and smears on the doors of two apartments. The resident said the man punched and kicked his apartment door so hard it cracked his door jamb and a ceiling tile fell out. Police also saw blood splatter and impressions on the door of another apartment. Back at the station, the man told police he had only consumed alcohol. The Gloucester Fire Department evaluated the suspect for superficial injuries to his hands and elbow and his physical condition. Police determined it would be best to evaluate and monitor the man at the hospital, and he was take to Addison Gilbert Hospital by ambulance.
6:32 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Maplewood Avenue.
5:40 p.m.: Public Works was called out to Ye Olde County Road
5:04 p.m.: After a report of crash between a blue Volvo and a motorcycle on Eastern Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 20-year-old Rockport man on charges of driving without a license and following too closely. Police arrived to find the Volvo with damage to its left rear and the motorcycle with damage to its front, according to a report. The motorcycle rider had some minor injuries evaluated and he signed a medical refusal form. The driver of the car was uninjured. Police did a computer search from the cruiser and found the motorcycle driver had no active license, which dispatch confirmed. The driver of the car said he was traveling on Eastern Avenue heading toward Rockport when he stopped for a vehicle in front of him that was making a left turn into a driveway. He said his car was then struck by the motorcycle from behind. The motorcycle rider said he was not traveling too closely but dropped his bike after the car stopped. The motorcycle driver said he was told by the Registry of Motor Vehicles he needed to wait a year before getting his driver’s license. Police told him that as a Massachusetts resident, it’s required by law he get a license immediately and that there was no grace period.
1:02 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Washington Street and Centennial Avenue.
11:07 a.m.: A resident reported someone opened a bank account in her name. She was alerted to this by the bank, which advised the resident to report this to police.
9:09 a.m.: The Fire Department was assisted with a call from Shepherd Street.