In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, June 17
Crashes with property damage were reported on Maplewood Avenue at 4:25 a.m., Main Street at 10:37 a.m., and prior to the lights on the Route 128 Extension heading northbound at 10:45 a.m.
10:09 a.m.: A disturbance was reported at a store on Gloucester Crossing Road.
9:04 a.m.: A report of fraud on Friend Street was under investigation.
Thursday, June 16
4:27 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment from Eastern Point Road.
2:38 p.m.: A lost hiker was assisted on Concord Street.
1:49 p.m.: An abandoned motor vehicle was reported on Whittemore Street.
1:24 p.m.: Vandalism was reported at Heights at Cape Ann.
11:17 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Magnolia Avenue.
9:26 a.m.: Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a box truck on Pond Road.
8:22 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Patriots Circle.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, June 16
Traffic stops: Two people received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
7:04 p.m.: A person on Marmion Way reported his car had been vandalized with an arts-and-crafts foam substance.
7:01 p.m.: A Quarry Ridge Lane resident reported someone gained access to his computer. No personal information had been stolen.
5:45 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their apartment on Broadway.
3:58 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Bearskin Neck was ticketed.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, June 16
Medical emergencies: Two people received lift assists.
Traffic stops: Three people received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
7:37 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a group of baby bunnies in a Harbor Street yard.
11:51 a.m.: Report of a two-car collision on Central Street. No injuries were reported and one car was towed from the scene.
ESSEX
Thursday, June 16
Traffic stops: A driver on Main Street received a criminal application on charges of operating with a suspended license and failure to stop. Two others received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Another received a lift assist.
5:52 p.m.: Report of a broken window on John Wise Avenue. The matter is under investigation.
1:14 p.m.: Report of fraudulent credit card usage on Western Avenue.