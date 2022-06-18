In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Friday, June 17

Crashes with property damage were reported on Maplewood Avenue at 4:25 a.m., Main Street at 10:37 a.m., and prior to the lights on the Route 128 Extension heading northbound at 10:45 a.m.

10:09 a.m.: A disturbance was reported at a store on Gloucester Crossing Road.

9:04 a.m.: A report of fraud on Friend Street was under investigation.

Thursday, June 16

4:27 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment from Eastern Point Road.

2:38 p.m.: A lost hiker was assisted on Concord Street.

1:49 p.m.: An abandoned motor vehicle was reported on Whittemore Street.

1:24 p.m.: Vandalism was reported at Heights at Cape Ann.

11:17 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Magnolia Avenue.

9:26 a.m.: Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a box truck on Pond Road.

8:22 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Patriots Circle.

ROCKPORT

Thursday, June 16

Traffic stops: Two people received verbal warnings for traffic violations. 

7:04 p.m.: A person on Marmion Way reported his car had been vandalized with an arts-and-crafts foam substance. 

7:01 p.m.: A Quarry Ridge Lane resident reported someone gained access to his computer. No personal information had been stolen. 

5:45 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their apartment on Broadway. 

3:58 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Bearskin Neck was ticketed. 

MANCHESTER

Thursday, June 16

Medical emergencies: Two people received lift assists.

Traffic stops: Three people received verbal warnings for traffic violations. 

7:37 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a group of baby bunnies in a Harbor Street yard. 

11:51 a.m.: Report of a two-car collision on Central Street. No injuries were reported and one car was towed from the scene. 

ESSEX

Thursday, June 16

Traffic stops: A driver on Main Street received a criminal application on charges of operating with a suspended license and failure to stop. Two others received verbal warnings for traffic violations. 

Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Another received a lift assist. 

5:52 p.m.: Report of a broken window on John Wise Avenue. The matter is under investigation. 

1:14 p.m.: Report of fraudulent credit card usage on Western Avenue.

