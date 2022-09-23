In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

ROCKPORT

Thursday, Sept. 22

Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester and another received a lift assist. 

2:35 p.m.: Public Works was notified of downed electrical wires on Pleasant Street. 

1 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a seagull with a broken wing on Phillips Avenue.

MANCHESTER

Thursday, Sept. 22

7 p.m.: Medical emergency on Loading Place Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

9:55 a.m.: Report of a tree that was struck by lightning on Pine Street. Firefighters on scene found no evidence of a fire. 

ESSEX

Thursday, Sept. 22

Traffic stops: One citation and six warnings — four written and two verbal — were given to drivers for traffic violations.

10:15 a.m.: Medical emergency at Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

