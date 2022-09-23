In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Sept. 22
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester and another received a lift assist.
2:35 p.m.: Public Works was notified of downed electrical wires on Pleasant Street.
1 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a seagull with a broken wing on Phillips Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Sept. 22
7 p.m.: Medical emergency on Loading Place Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:55 a.m.: Report of a tree that was struck by lightning on Pine Street. Firefighters on scene found no evidence of a fire.
ESSEX
Thursday, Sept. 22
Traffic stops: One citation and six warnings — four written and two verbal — were given to drivers for traffic violations.
10:15 a.m.: Medical emergency at Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.