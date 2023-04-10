In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
Tuesday, March 28
10:55 p.m.: Police responded to a disturbance on Patriots Circle.
4:31 p.m.: A 27-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on a straight arrest warrant at McDonald’s on Maplewood Avenue. Police saw the man walking through the fence behind the McDonald’s parking lot and recalled the man had a warrant for his arrest, which was confirmed by dispatch before he was taken into custody.
4:03 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted with a call from Riverside Avenue.
4:01 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Burnham Street.
1:27 p.m.: After a report of a two-car crash, police arrested a 58-year-old Gloucester resident on Middle Street and charged him with operating under the influence of liquor, a marked lanes violation and leaving the scene of property damage. According to a report, police spoke with a driver of a GMC Sierra who told police he was heading outbound on Washington Street when a black BMW heading in the opposite direction crossed the yellow line and clipped the driver’s side rear portion of his vehicle and continued on. The driver was able to follow the BMW and get his attention on Middle Street. Police spoke with the driver of the BMW, who told them he was late for an eye appointment. This driver denied hitting the other driver’s vehicle. The condition of the BMW’s vehicle was in such poor condition, police could not determine if there was any new damage to it. The driver got out of his vehicle and appeared unsteady on his feet, and leaned on his car for balance, the report states. He told police he had consumed two beers earlier in the day and he was tired from a lack of sleep. Based on the driver’s performance on field sobriety tests, police arrested the driver. An inventory search turned up old empty beer cans and two empty bottles of St. Brendan’s Irish Cream Liqueur in the back seat.
12:56 p.m.: Police took a report of credit card fraud on Amero Court.
11:36 p.m.: As a result of parking enforcement on Eastern Avenue, police planned to apply for a criminal complaint against a 57-year-old Gloucester woman charging her with having an uninsured, unregistered motor vehicle on a public way and a number plate violation to conceal identification. Police ran a plate attached to a blue Chevrolet Malibu and it came back to a plate belonging to a 2003 Jeep Liberty. Dispatch confirmed the plate was revoked for insurance on a blue 2003 Jeep Liberty.
10:55 a.m.: An abandoned vehicle was reported in the Surf Park lot on Magnolia Avenue.
3:07 a.m.: A past burglary was reported on Warner and Millett streets.
ESSEX
Sunday April 9
6:43 p.m.: An Andover man was arrested on John Wise Avenue and charged with operating under the influence. The 55-year-old man was arraigned Monday Morning in Gloucester District Court.
7:02 a.m.: After a report of a motor vehicle stop on John Wise Avenue, a citation was issued.
3:15 a.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at a Main Street address. Someone was reportedly spoken to.
Saturday April 8
10:26 p.m.: After a report of a disabled motor vehicle on John Wise Avenue, an arrest was made of a Newburyport woman. The woman, 33, was charged with operating under the influence. She was arraigned Monday morning in Gloucester District Court.
9:52 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a verbal warning was issued.
5:30 p.m.: After a report of the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on School Street, authorities responding to the scene were unable to locate the driver.
4:13 p.m.: After a report of an unconscious person, a medical transport was conducted at an Eastern Avenue address.
8:31 a.m.: A report was made about an alleged fraud/scam at a John Wise Avenue address.
7:17 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Apple St., a verbal warning was issued.
ROCKPORT
Sunday April 9
10:51 p.m.: A noise complaint was made at a Dock Square location.
10:38 p.m.: After an alarm at a Drumlin Road address, firefighters were dispatched to the location.
6:22 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Wharf Road, a person was spoken to.
6:20 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Millbrook Park address.
12:56 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a High Street address.
8:10 a.m.: A report was made about an animal at the intersection of South Street and Marmion Way.
12:17 a.m.: A well-being check was made at a Main Street address.
Saturday, April 8
10:30 a.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle lockout at Station Square.
9:41 a.m.: A wellness check was performed at a Main Street address.
9:05 a.m.: An ambulance transport was conducted at a Squam Hill Court address.
Friday, April 7
9:46n a.m.: A wellness check was performed at a Main Street location.