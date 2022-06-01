In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER Tuesday, May 30
11:19 a.m.: As a result of a parking complaint, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 55-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of having an uninsured motor vehicle.
9:15 a.m.: Grass clippings were reportedly dumped at the end of Kondelin Road. Police tracked down the vehicle involved and the owner told police someone else had used the truck and dumped the clippings. He was advised to clean the area, understanding the severity and fines for illegal dumping.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Wednesday morning, five people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. One person refused ambulance services, one received medical services on site and two received lift assists.
Parking tickets: Six illegally parked cars were tagged between Friday and Wednesday morning.
Tuesday, May 31
1:05 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident at the Five Corners intersection. No injuries were reported. One car was towed.
10:44 a.m.: A driver on Pigeon Street reported backing into a stop sign. The sign was later fixed.
Monday, May 30
3:57 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming at Carlson’s Quarry.
Sunday, May 29
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Saturday, May 28
11:03 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a sewage back-up at a Bearskin Neck business.
10:43 p.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a verbal warning for backing up unsafely.
4:10 p.m.: A King Street resident reported a false listing for a home that was not for sale.
9:46 a.m.: An ambulance clipped a side mirror off a car parked on Broadway Avenue.
Friday, May 27
8:49 a.m.: Report of a missing pedestrian crossing sign on Ridgewood Road.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital between Friday and Monday.
Traffic stops: Four drivers received criminal applications for traffic violations between Friday and Monday.
Parking tickets: Two illegally parked cars were tagged between Friday and Monday.
Tuesday, May 31
10:51 a.m.: Animal Control delivered an injured bat and rabbit to Rowley Animal Hospital.
1 a.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people at Tucks Point.
Monday, May 30
6:10 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a newborn deer on Masconomo Street.
Saturday, May 28
1:37 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured raccoon on Sea Street.
1:52 a.m.: Marcio Vinicios, 47, of 49 Prospect St., Apt. 2, was arrested on Route 128 northbound on a felony warrant. He was also cited for driving with revoked insurance.
Friday, May 27
4:59 p.m.: A Central Street resident received a citation for having an unregistered boat trailer.
2 p.m.: A town-owned vehicle was reportedly rear-ended in Gloucester. Minimal damage was reported.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Two drivers received criminal applications for traffic violations between Friday and Tuesday. Twenty-four others received citations and 11 received warnings — four written and seven verbal.
Tuesday, May 31
9 p.m.: Lift assist on Chebacco Terrace.
Monday, May 30
6:06 p.m.: A car illegally parked in the municipal parking lot on Martin Street was tagged.
12:24 p.m.: MassHighway was notified of a pothole on Main Street.
Sunday, May 29
4:50 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, May 27
5:45 p.m.: Customer refusing to leave the Boat House Grille on Essex Street. Officers spoke with the customer who was able to get a ride home.