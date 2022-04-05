In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, April 5
7:45 a.m.: Police took a report from a resident about harassment over Facebook.
Monday, April 4
8:10 p.m.: A juvenile matter at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street was under investigation.
5:40 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance involving a move out of an apartment on Mason Street.
5:18 p.m.: Suspicious activity was reported in Magnolia Woods on Western Avenue. An avid mountain biker who frequents the woods behind his home and surrounding the Magnolia Woods Soccer Complex was attempting to clear a fallen tree with a chainsaw to open up a trail when he said he was approached by a neighbor, according to the police report. The neighbor began yelling in his face to stop what he was doing and statements such as: “I finally caught someone!” the report states. The mountain biker said he attempted to explain what he was doing to get the neighbor to calm down, then stopped and left. The mountain biker requested a report be filed to document the incident, and that he did not have any malicious intent; he was only trying to remove a safety hazard from the trail.
2:49 p.m.: A traffic stop on Willowood Road and Common Way resulted in the vehicle being towed and a criminal complaint filed against the owner on charges of having an uninsured, unregistered motor vehicle with no inspection sticker.
12:18 p.m.: A resident came to the station to report that his neighbor has been dumping yard waste on city property across from his house on Dodge Street. The resident also said he and other neighbors have been having ongoing issues with the neighbor. A cruiser was dispatched and found a majority of the waste came from a wooded area the neighbor in question was cleaning up across from his house. He had placed the yard waste into bags to be picked up by the city during regular pickup.
11:41 a.m.: Stolen property was reported at One Stop on Center Street.
11:31 a.m.: A patient was transported to the hospital after a report of a disturbance on Perkins Street.
9:59 a.m.: A 28-year-old Gloucester resident was served a straight warrant and was placed under arrest on that charge. An officer working a construction detail notified an officer on duty that the man had walked past his detail, and had an active arrest warrant out of Gloucester District Court, according to the police report. The officer on duty caught up with the man on Center Street, and he was placed under arrest without incident, booked, and turned over to the court.
ROCKPORT
Monday, April 4
6:27 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Monday, April 4
Traffic stops: Four drivers received written warnings for speeding.
ESSEX
Tuesday, April 5
6:29 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.
Monday, April 4
Traffic stops: A driver on Pond Street received a citation for speeding. Five drivers received warnings — three written and two verbal — for violating traffic laws.
6:29 p.m.: Report of a fire on Eastern Avenue. One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. No damage to the building was reported..
1:47 p.m.: Report of theft at a Rocky Hill Road home. The matter is under investigation.
10:17 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a wild animal burrowing holes at a Shea Court property.
9:46 a.m.: An employee at a Main Street restaurant reported a disorderly customer the previous night. Officers advised the employee to get a “no trespass” order against the customer.