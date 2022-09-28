In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

{span style=”font-size: 1em;”}ROCKPORT{/span}

Wednesday, Sept. 28

5:23 a.m.: Lift assistance given at a residence on Gap Head Road.

1:10 a.m.: Complaint lodged about noise on Long Beach. A search did not find the source of noise.

1:08 a.m.: A car illegally parked on Bradley Wharf was ticketed.

Building and area checks done throughout the day throughout town.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Wellness checks: Calls made to residents around town at 9:31 a.m. and an officer spoke to an individual on Wharf Road at 8:07 p.m.

Traffic stops made on Mt. Pleasant Street at 11:26 and 11:45 a.m., and on Thatcher Road at 5:53 p.m. All drivers were issued written warnings.

3:44 p.m.: South Street resident spoken to about 911 hangup.

Reports taken from individuals downtown at 1:34 p.m. and on Main Street at 3:35 p.m.

2:50 p.m.: Report of vehicle illegally parked on Smith Street Court investigated.

Car crash: Report taken at 1:55 a.m. about crash on Breakwater Avenue.

Medical emergencies: Individuals were to taken by ambulance to a hospital from Norwood Avenue at 12:43 p.m. and Spring Lance at 3:56 p.m. while no action was needed on a call to Millbrook Park at 1:28 a.m.

12:34 p.m.: An officer spoke to the driver of a vehicle illegally parked on Pier Avenue.

9:38 a.m.: Fire Department requested and dispatched to Main Street.

8:53 a.m.: Animal call on Seagull Street. No action required.

School services provided on Jerden’s Lane at 8:24, 11:07 and 11:57 a.m.

Mini beat walks conducted on Jerden’s Lane at 6:55 and 9:24 a.m. and on Long Beach at 10:47 a.m.

Building and area checks done throughout the day throughout town.

ESSEX

Wednesday, Sept. 28

7:31 a.m.: A driver received a verbal warning for a moving violation after a traffic stop on Apple Street.

1:34 a.m.: A South Street building checked after an alarm activation.

1:23 a.m.: A person who fell on School Street refused ambulance services.

Building and area checks done throughout the day throughout town.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Traffic stops made on Main Street at 9:02 a.m. when no action was taken; on Southern Avenue at 10:36 a.m. and Hobbs Court and Main Street at 5:54 p.m., when the drivers were given a verbal warning; and on Eastern Avenue at 9:09 a.m. and Main Street at 6:07 p.m., when a criminal application was issued against the drivers.

4:21 p.m.: Animal control notified of complaint on Choate Street.

3:56 p.m.: Community policing on Martin Street.

Citizens assisted on John Wise Avenue at 8:24 a.m. and 3:49 p.m..

2 p.m.: Compliant about solicitor on Southern Avenue

