In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, March 15
8:10 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Millett Street.
Motor vehicles repossessed on Washington Street at 7:04 a.m. and State Street at 7:24 a.m.
Monday, March 14
10:31 p.m.: A past break-in was reported on Eastern Avenue.
8:24 p.m.: A caller reported trash dumping at the Dollar General at 7 Whistlestop Way.
7:24 p.m.: A caller told police that when she returned home to Old Ford Road, she discovered that her front license plate had been removed from her Jeep. The caller came to the station to fill out paperwork to report the stolen license plate and it was entered into the Criminal Justices Information Services database.
Police assisted the Fire Department at Sheedy Park on Pleasant Street at 1:55 p.m. when a wheelchair that got stuck on the carpet, and at 6:23 p.m. when a caller reported alarms and an odor of smoke in the building. The building was checked and nothing was reported found.
3:50 p.m.: Police responded to a crash with property damage only at Main and Hancock streets.
1:53 p.m.: A Macomber Road resident reported to police that someone had called asking for bail money for a Florida man who was said to be under arrest. The caller did not send any money but wanted to let police know about the call.
1:04 p.m.: Police could not locate a reported disturbance on Friend Street.
11:33 a.m.: A follow-up investigation was conducted at Dollar General on Whistlestop Way.
9:49 a.m.: A disabled vehicle was towed from the extension between Eastern Avenue and Blackburn Drive of Route 128 south.
Thursday, March 10
9:10 p.m.: After responding to a caller’s report of a fight in progress on Amero Court, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 63-year-old Gloucester man with a charge of assault and battery.
3:24 p.m.: Police took a report of trespassing on Mt. Vernon Street as a result of a neighbor dispute.
2:05 p.m.: Police took a report of threats at the police station.
9:47 a.m.: Report of an unwelcome guest at the Grace Center on Church Street. When police arrived, they spoke with center staff who said they had a guest who was making threats and “calling people ugly,” according to the police report. Staff indicated the man was no longer welcome. An officer told the man, who was known to him and appeared agitated, that he was no longer welcome there. A staff member informed the man he was “banned indefinitely.” The man collected his belongings and went outside. After the man left, the officer spoke with Grace Center staff and patrons about the man having caused problems there in the past.
ROCKPORT
Monday, March 14
7:11 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a headlight violation.
1:41 p.m.: Public Works cut a low-hanging cable wire on Beach Street. Comcast was notified.
10:48 a.m.: The owner of the old Rockport Tool Company on Granite Street was notified that a chimney cap had fallen off the building’s roof.
7:10 a.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Granite Street.
MANCHESTER
Monday, March 14Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Neighbor disputes: Reports made on Bell Court, School Street and The Plains.
ESSEX
Tuesday, March 15
Traffic stops: Between 5:50 and 7 a.m., three drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
Monday, March 14
6:10 p.m.: Officers assisted a Pickering Street resident who was locked out of his or her home.
1 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Southern Avenue. No injures were reported and both drivers exchanged information.
12:50 p.m.: Two people came to the Police Department regarding a road rage incident between them. Officers spoke with both and peace was restored.