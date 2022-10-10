In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Oct. 2
5:05 p.m.: A caller reported smoke coming out of a second floor window on Tarr’s Road. The Fire Department reported an individual at the residence was playing with a smoke machine.
4:29 p.m.: Threats were reported on Cole Avenue.
4:23 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered on Friend Street.
1:44 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.
12:59 p.m.: A two-car crash was reported on Grant Circle. All parties refused medical treatment.
12:24 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 39-year-old Newton resident charging him with driving with a suspended license. Police conducted a registration check of the vehicle as it was approaching Grant Circle on the Route 128 South Extension and found the owner’s driver’s license was suspended before stopping the vehicle and speaking with the owner and operator.
Saturday, Oct. 1
11:37 p.m.: A 24-year-old Gloucester man was arrested and charged with domestic assault and battery.
9:35 p.m.: A 50-year-old Gloucester woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
12:04 p.m.: Stolen property was reported on Railroad Avenue.
3:30 a.m.: A disturbance as reported on Hawthorne Road.
Friday, Sept. 30
10:04 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 32-year-old Gloucester resident with charges of being an owner allowing an uninsured and unregistered vehicle to remain on a public way on Summer Street after a parking complaint. Police responded to the area for a report of a car blocking a driveway. Police found the car near the driveway, but not blocking it. A Registry of Motor Vehicles check turned up the car’s registration was revoked due to insurance cancellation. A tow was requested and the plates removed and disposed of in a proper manner, the report said.
11:47 a.m.: Police arrested a 61-year-old resident whose address was listed as homeless and charged him with trespassing on private property on Cleveland and Sargent streets. Police had come across the man on Thursday and he told police he was homeless and looking for a place to sleep. Police had provided him information on Action, Inc. and the Community Impact Unit, according to the police report. That Friday, they located the man in the same area with a grill he had used to cook with that morning. Police arrested him and charged him with trespassing.
10:03 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Essex Avenue.
ESSEX
Sunday, Oct. 9
1:43 a.m.: 911 call made from John Wise Avenue. Call gone on officer's arrival and could not be located.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout day.
Saturday, Oct. 8
8:12 p.m.: Alarm activation on Tree Hill. Property checked and secured.
7:46 p.m.: Person who fell on Main Street taken by the Fire Department rescue squad to the hospital.
5:55 p.m.: Abandoned 911 call made from Main Street. No action taken.
Traffic stops made on Eastern Avenue at 11:36 a.m., Martin Street at 12:11 p.m., John Wise Avenue at 4:43 p.m., and Main Street at 12:04, 12:25 and 5:15 p.m. Three drivers were issued citations, another was issued a written warning, and two more received a verbal warning.
1:50 p.m.: Police assisted Fire Department on Main Street.
11:44 a.m.: Report of disabled motor vehicle on Main Street.
Requests for assistance: Citizen spoken to on John Wise Avenue at 8:24 a.m., and person gone when officer arrived at John Wise Avenue at 11:05 a.m.
10:39 a.m.: Complaint about animal on Choate Street. Caller assisted as needed.
10:09 a.m.: Police assisted another agency on Route 128 southbound at Exit 50.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout day.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Oct. 9
9:19 p.m.: A 25-year-old resident of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington State was arrested on the Route 128 northbound ramp and charged with operating under the influence of liquor and erratic operation.