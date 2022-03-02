In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, March 2
8:22 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 42-year-old Gloucester man on charges of assault and battery and threats to commit a crime after a report of a “big brawl” on Pine Street. The altercation stemmed from ongoing issues between tenants regarding the placement of their trash, the police report said. As a result, one man said the other man often puts his trash in the back of his truck. Wednesday, the man said he put the 42-year-old man’s trash in his backyard, which eventually led to an altercation between the two, which neighbors witnessed.
7:44 a.m.: Suspicious activity was reported on Coggeshall Road.
Tuesday, March 1
Larcenies were reported at a clothing store on Main Street at 12:46 p.m. and on Lincoln Park at 9:34 p.m.
Disturbances were reported on on Vine Street at 4:58 p.m. and Lexington Avenue at 8:50 p.m.
5:02 p.m.: Police responded to a crash with property damage on Grant Circle, Route 128 north.
Traffic stops on Western Avenue at 9:22 a.m. and on Dale Avenue at 2:51 p.m. ended with the issuance of a citation/warning to each driver.
12:34 p.m.: Threats were reported at a business on Kondelin Road.
12:05 p.m.: The Cape Ann YMCA reported someone trespassing.
11:48 a.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported on Washington Street and Gould Court.
9:07 a.m.: As a result of a report of harassment on Fair Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 24-year-old Gloucester woman on charges of threatening to commit a crime and malicious destruction of property, a plant. An ongoing dispute between upstairs and downstairs neighbors led a person who often stays in the downstairs apartment to smash a large potted plant outside the door of the person living upstairs and make threats and yell obscenities, according to the police report.
8:13 a.m.: A crash was property damage only was reported on Main Street.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, March 2
1:48 a.m.: Medical emergency on Douglas Drive. The person received medical services on site.
Tuesday, March 1
2:59 p.m.: Officers assisted with a person locked out of their apartment on Sandy Bay Terrace.
12:56 p.m.: Public Works was notified of downed electrical wires on Atlantic Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, March 1
4:58 p.m.: A driver on Boardman Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
10:37 a.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
7:20 a.m.: State Police were notified to investigate a two-car accident on Route 128 northbound. No injuries were reported. The damage to the cars was unknown at press time.
ESSEX
Friday, March 2
Traffic stops: Two drivers received citations for speeding.
Tuesday, March 1
Traffic stops: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a criminal application for operating an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle with a suspended registration. Three others received citations for violating traffic laws.