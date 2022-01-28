In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Jan. 28
5:28 a.m.: A disabled motor vehicle was reported at Railroad Avenue and Washington Street.
Thursday, Jan. 27
9:54 p.m.: Debris in the roadway on Gilbert Court.
8:47 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Warner Street. A search of the area did not turn up anyone.
8:47 p.m.: Police responded to a report of an unwelcome guest on Prospect Street.
Vandalism was reported on Cobblestone Lane at 4:02 p.m. and at Brown’s Mall on Main Street at 6:27 p.m.
4:51 p.m.: Police assisted another agency on Macomber Road and planned to seek a charge in court of violating an abuse prevention order against a 22-year-old Gloucester man.
4:24 p.m.: Police retrieved a hypodermic needleon Oak Street and disposed of it safely.
3:59 p.m.: A vehicle was towed after a report of a disabled vehicle on Elm Street.
2:21 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Washington Street and Centennial Avenue.
12:46 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of an unwelcome guest on Coggeshall Road.
10:33 a.m.: After a report of trash dumping at the Maplewood Car Wash on Maplewood Avenue, police planned to seek a charge in court of littering trash against a 25-year-old Gloucester man.
10:31 a.m.: Police responded to a report of threats at Heights at Cape Ann.
10:02 a.m.: After a parking complaint on Middle Street, police planned to seek charges in court of attaching plates, and having an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle against a 21-year-old Gloucester man.
9:43 a.m.: Police responded to a report of motor-vehicle theft at Norms Auto on Railroad Avenue.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Jan. 27
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. One refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Friday, Jan. 28
Traffic stops: A driver on School Street received a court summons for operating an unregistered vehicle without a license. The car was towed. Two other drivers received a verbal and written warning, respectively, for violating traffic laws.
10:45 a.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Traffic stops: Eight drivers received warnings — six verbal and two written — for violating traffic laws.
ESSEX
Friday, Jan. 28
Traffic stops: One driver received a citation for violating a traffic law. One received a verbal warning.
Thursday, Jan. 27
2:20 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warning for speeding.
10:31 a.m.: Medical emergency on Willow Court. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.