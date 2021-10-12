In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Oct. 11
2:41 p.m.: A caller from 6 Whistlestop Way reported that a man was urinating on the side of the building. The man left before police arrived.
11:34 a.m.: A driver traveling south on Granite Street became distracted, causing him to hit a parked and unoccupied car. After the collision, the driver told police that he exited the car, which he left in gear causing it to roll backward down the hill and strike a stone wall at 16 Granite St. During the initial collision, the second car was pushed into a third car which was also parked and unoccupied.
The driver was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital for treatment.
Sunday, Oct. 10
10:48 p.m.: A tenant on Rockmoor Terrace reported that juveniles were throwing food at the house. The caller later said the group had come to his house on Sept. 2 and thrown a bowl filled with spaghetti at his front door while flipping some of his front lawn furniture. On Oct. 10, the group came and pulled some of his landscaping fencing up and threw it at his house while again flipping his lawn furniture. The tenant said he is renting the property and that he has spoken with neighbors who stated that nothing had happened to their houses. He further explained that he is a rabbi and that he is unsure if these acts are religiously motivated.
8:33 p.m.: A caller on Rowley Shore reported that there was a person possibly trying to break into a house. The homeowner called back to say that it was a neighbor.
Saturday, Oct. 9
10:30 a.m.: Animal control spoke to a local shelter supervisor about a possibly stray pregnant feline. The owner was later found and the cat was returned.
Friday, Oct. 8
10:27 p.m.: A caller from 28 Washington St. reported that an individual who appeared to be highly intoxicated tried to get into his car while he was in the 7-Eleven store. Police checked the area but were unable to find anyone or anything out of the ordinary.
10:20 p.m.: Police dispatched to East Main Street at Norwood Court for a car crash found a vehicle stopped on Norwood Court with a dislodged fire hydrant in front of it. A utility trailer also had been knocked off its stand in front of the car. The driver was speaking with paramedics and declined medical attention. The driver told police that she had an argument with her boyfriend and was distraught and going "for a ride" when a vase of flowers tipped over in the passenger seat. When she reached to grab it, she veered off the road and hit the hydrant and the trailer.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Oct. 12
5:55 a.m.: Medical emergency on Eden Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Monday, Oct. 11
12:04 p.m.: Officers asked a Squam Hill Road resident to put out a brush fire lit on the property.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Medical emergencies on Jerden's Lane at 3:35 p.m. and Main Street at 5:09 p.m. Both were taken by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Saturday, Oct. 9
8:28 p.m.: Medical emergency on Martha's Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a seagull caught in fishing line on Bearskin Neck.
1:42 and 9:01 a.m.: Two illegally parked cars on Eden Road and T Wharf were tagged.
Friday, Oct. 8
Medical emergencies on Squam Road at 7:24 p.m. and South Street at 8:07 p.m. Both refused ambulance services.
10:09 a.m.: Report of littering on Pleasant Street. The matter is under investigation.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Oct. 11
5:23 p.m.: A driver on Spy Rock Hill received a written warning for impeded driving.
5:06 p.m.: First responders provided mutual aid to a medical call in Beverly.
4:46 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog bite on Ocean Street.
4:28 a.m.: Medical emergency on Herrick Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Monday, Oct. 11
8:22 p.m.: Shami Grant, 21, of Charlestown, was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued out of Somerville District Court. Officers pulled over Grant's car on Eastern Avenue for not having an inspection sticker. Grant initially gave the officers a false name. Once they got his real name, officers discovered Grant had a suspended license. Grant was transported to Middleton Jail for the night and was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Tuesday morning.
5:18 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a court summons for operating an unregistered vehicle with suspended registration. The car was towed from the scene.