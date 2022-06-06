In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, June 3
7:31 a.m.: A Gloucester resident was arrested on a straight arrest warrant on Marsh Street at Cunningham Road.
Thursday, June 2
10:47 p.m.: Jesse T. Benson, 32, of 72A Proctor St., Salem, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct, subsequent offense, after a complaint about noise on Railroad Avenue was lodged.
6:29 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Willowood Road.
4:22 p.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported on Route 128 north.
3:03 p.m.: Timothy J. Blodgett, 66, of 64 Centennial Ave. Rear, Gloucester, was arrested on Pleasant Street on a charge of drinking in a public way or place, disorderly conduct and possession of a Class B drug.
2:56 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Middle Street.
2:28 p.m.: Police took a report of motor-vehicle theft.
12:53 p.m.: Larceny was reported on Eastern Avenue.
9:29 a.m.: Police took a report of harassment.
9:19 a.m.: An assault was reported on Rogers Street.