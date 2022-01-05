In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Jan. 5
2:42 a.m.: Medical emergency on Spring Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:13 p.m.: Report of a car running outside a Mt. Pleasant Street home for over an hour. The car owner told officers at the scene a tire was flat. The car was towed and the owner received a citation for unlicensed operation.
8:25 p.m.: Report of a driver backing into a police cruiser at Cumberland Farms on Railroad Avenue. Minor damage was reported and the driver gave officers his or her information.
1:47 p.m.: Report of a car backing into a truck on Main Street. No visible damage was reported. The two drivers exchanged information.
9:07 a.m.: Officers spoke with a person about dumping household trash in a town-owned barrel on Tuna Wharf.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Traffic stops: Six drivers received warnings — two written and four verbal — for violating traffic laws.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Parking tickets: Two cars were tagged for violating the town’s winter parking van.
Tuesday, Jan. 4Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:15 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding and defective equipment.