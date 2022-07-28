In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Thursday, July 28
1:01 a.m.: Firefighters surveyed the ongoing brush fire on Woodland Road. The scene was cleared at 9:57 p.m.
Wednesday, July 27
9:50 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their home on Granite Street.
6:52 p.m.: Report of a carbon monoxide alarm on Gott Avenue. Firefighters unplugged an appliance and cleared the area.
4:06 p.m.: Report of the brush fire off Woodland Road reigniting. Firefighters cleared the scene at 9:57 p.m.
1:28 p.m.: Report filed regarding a broken balloon with a white substance on it found on Jerdens Lane.
9:35 a.m.: An illegally parked car on High Street was ticketed.
9:21 a.m.: Firefighters extinguished a smoking log on the rocks at Cape Hedge Beach.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, July 27
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to a hospital. One more. refused ambulance services.
4:46 p.m.: Report of sandals stolen on Singing Beach. The matter is under investigation.