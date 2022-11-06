In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Nov. 3
8:06 a.m.: A Lookout Street resident reported four large copper antique garden planters were missing, stolen from her side yard.
4:44 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Main Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
10:48 p.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop on Poplar Street and Maplewood Avenue, a 25-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested and charged with drunken driving and a stop sign violation.
10:31 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Franklin Square and Pleasant Street.
4:48 p.m.: A hit-and-run crash was reported on Railroad Avenue.
4:34 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a disabled tractor-trailer unit on Route 128 north.
3:16 p.m.: A Magnolia Avenue caller believed some medications had been stolen from her vehicle while it was parked in her driveway, the police report stated.
2:04 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at Cedar and Willow streets.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Nov. 4
5:31 a.m.: A Straitsmouth Way building was checked after an alarm activation.
12:39 a.m.: A person was taken by ambulance to the hospital from Broadway.
12:19 a.m.: Lift assistance given on Dean Road.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Mini beats conducted on Jerden’s Lane at 7:04 and 8:49 a.m. and 2:09 p.m., and School Street at 5:15 p.m.
Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken by ambulance to a hospital from Main Street at 4:27 a.m., Marmion Way at 1:14 p.m.
10:28 a.m.: A person spoken to on Tuna Wharf regarding an E911 hangup.
9:47 a.m.: Police wellness calls amde to residents all over town.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Alarm activations reported at Whistle Stop Mall at 11:21 a.m., when no action was required, and Summer Street Court at 11:47 p.m., which proved to be a false alarm
E911 hangups: Callers spoken to on Granite Street at 7:16 a.m., and Stockholm Avenue at 7:26 p.m.
Lost or found property reported on Wharf Road at 8:28 a.m., somewhere in town at 12:52 p.m., and Main Street at 4:28 p.m.
Animal control notified of animal issues on High Street at High Street Court at 2:01 p.m. and Beach Street at 4:45 p.m. when a person was spoken to..
3:02 p.m.: An individual taken by ambulance to a hospital from South Street.
1:49 p.m.: Person spoken to about issue on Granite Street.
11:11 a.m.: Utility notified of downed wires on Prospect Street.
9:28 a.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning during a traffic stop on Summer Street.
9:04 a.m.: Police wellness calls made to residents around town.
7:33 a.m.: Lift asistance given on White Way.
7:07 a.m.: Mini beat conducted on Jerden’s Lane.
ESSEX
Sunday, Nov. 6
1:42 a.m.: Fire Department dispatched for alarm activation onStory Street. It was a false alarm.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Traffic stops made on Eastern Avenue at 10:48 and 11:15 a.m. and 9:40 and 10:10 p.m.; Main Street at 12:49,1:03 and 1:19 p.m.; Southern Avenue at Laurel Lane at 4:49 p.m.; and Eastern Avenue at Lufkin Street at 9:26 p.m. Officers issued two citations, four written warnings, and three verbal warnings.
6:04 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Story Street.
5:51 p.m.: Lost or found property held at police station.
Animal complaints lodged on Conomo Point Road at 7:53 a.m. and Conomo Point Road at Robbins Island Road at 2:18 p.m. Notifications made.
12:14 p.m.: 911 call from John Wise Avenue confirmed accidental.
Friday, Nov. 4
Traffic stops made in Main Street at 10:37, 10:42 and 11:24 a.m. and 2:21 and 2:35 p.m, and at Martin and Main streets at 11:06 p.m. Officers issued one citation, four written warnings and one verbal warning.
Disturbances reported on Addison Street at 8:20 p.m., when no one was around when officers arrived, and on Western Avenue at 10:12 p.m., when the property was checked.
5:07 p.m.: An individual on Low Land farm Road was spoken to about an animal complaint.
5:07 p.m.: Disabled motor vehicle reported on John Wise Avenue.
3:28 p.m.: A diabetic person was taken by ambulance from DeSoto Road to a hospital.