In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Thursday, Nov. 3

8:06 a.m.: A Lookout Street resident reported four large copper antique garden planters were missing, stolen from her side yard.

4:44 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

10:48 p.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop on Poplar Street and Maplewood Avenue, a 25-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested and charged with drunken driving and a stop sign violation.

10:31 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Franklin Square and Pleasant Street.

4:48 p.m.: A hit-and-run crash was reported on Railroad Avenue.

4:34 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a disabled tractor-trailer unit on Route 128 north.

3:16 p.m.: A Magnolia Avenue caller believed some medications had been stolen from her vehicle while it was parked in her driveway, the police report stated.

2:04 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at Cedar and Willow streets.

ROCKPORT

Friday, Nov. 4

5:31 a.m.: A Straitsmouth Way building was checked after an alarm activation.

12:39 a.m.: A person was taken by ambulance to the hospital from Broadway.

12:19 a.m.: Lift assistance given on Dean Road.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Mini beats conducted on Jerden’s Lane at 7:04 and 8:49 a.m. and 2:09 p.m., and School Street at 5:15 p.m.

Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken by ambulance to a hospital from Main Street at 4:27 a.m., Marmion Way at 1:14 p.m.

10:28 a.m.: A person spoken to on Tuna Wharf regarding an E911 hangup.

9:47 a.m.: Police wellness calls amde to residents all over town.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Alarm activations reported at Whistle Stop Mall at 11:21 a.m., when no action was required, and Summer Street Court at 11:47 p.m., which proved to be a false alarm

E911 hangups: Callers spoken to on Granite Street at 7:16 a.m., and Stockholm Avenue at 7:26 p.m.

Lost or found property reported on Wharf Road at 8:28 a.m., somewhere in town at 12:52 p.m., and Main Street at 4:28 p.m.

Animal control notified of animal issues on High Street at High Street Court at 2:01 p.m. and Beach Street at 4:45 p.m. when a person was spoken to..

3:02 p.m.: An individual taken by ambulance to a hospital from South Street.

1:49 p.m.: Person spoken to about issue on Granite Street.

11:11 a.m.: Utility notified of downed wires on Prospect Street.

9:28 a.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning during a traffic stop on Summer Street.

9:04 a.m.: Police wellness calls made to residents around town.

7:33 a.m.: Lift asistance given on White Way.

7:07 a.m.: Mini beat conducted on Jerden’s Lane.

ESSEX

Sunday, Nov. 6

1:42 a.m.: Fire Department dispatched for alarm activation onStory Street. It was a false alarm.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Traffic stops made on Eastern Avenue at 10:48 and 11:15 a.m. and 9:40 and 10:10 p.m.; Main Street at 12:49,1:03 and 1:19 p.m.; Southern Avenue at Laurel Lane at 4:49 p.m.; and Eastern Avenue at Lufkin Street at 9:26 p.m. Officers issued two citations, four written warnings, and three verbal warnings.

6:04 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Story Street.

5:51 p.m.: Lost or found property held at police station.

Animal complaints lodged on Conomo Point Road at 7:53 a.m. and Conomo Point Road at Robbins Island Road at 2:18 p.m. Notifications made.

12:14 p.m.: 911 call from John Wise Avenue confirmed accidental.

Friday, Nov. 4

Traffic stops made in Main Street at 10:37, 10:42 and 11:24 a.m. and 2:21 and 2:35 p.m, and at Martin and Main streets at 11:06 p.m. Officers issued one citation, four written warnings and one verbal warning.

Disturbances reported on Addison Street at 8:20 p.m., when no one was around when officers arrived, and on Western Avenue at 10:12 p.m., when the property was checked.

5:07 p.m.: An individual on Low Land farm Road was spoken to about an animal complaint.

5:07 p.m.: Disabled motor vehicle reported on John Wise Avenue.

3:28 p.m.: A diabetic person was taken by ambulance from DeSoto Road to a hospital.

