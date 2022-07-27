In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, July 27
7:48 a.m.: Debris in the roadway reported on Eastern Avenue.
12:34 a.m.: A motor-vehicle stop on Route 128 south at Exit 53 resulted in a citation/warning.
Tuesday, July 26
9:52 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Dolliver Neck Drive.
9:13 p.m.: A report of an unwelcome guest on Mansfield Street was under investigation.
6:47 p.m.: Police towed a vehicle on Horton Street and issued a citation/warning.
6:08 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud, identity theft from Riverside Avenue.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on on Prospect and Mt. Vernon streets at 9:14 a.m., Prospect Street at 11:55 a.m., on Washington Street at 12: 13 p.m., which is under investigation, and at Bass Rocks Golf Club on Beach Road at 4:02 p.m.
10:10 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Centennial Avenue.
9:17 a.m.: Credit card fraud was reported to police at the station on Main Street.
8:18 a.m.: Police took a report of threats via social media.
8:13 a.m.: Peace was restored after a parking complaint on Washington Street and Centennial Avenue.
12:59 a.m.: Police took a report of a broken window in the front lobby of the high school. Police later spoke with Public Works and learned the window was broken by a rock thrown by one of its lawn mowers.
Monday, July 25
8:56 p.m.: A well-being check led to a medical emergency response near the bridge house of the Blynman Bridge.
8:36 p.m.: Threats were reported on Main Street.
4:31 p.m.: Police took a report of past credit card fraud for four purchases for a hotel booking and related expenses. The person told police the company had refunded the money and the incident was reported to his bank.
2:33 p.m.: Report of an incapacitated person on Bass and Brightside avenues. The male was transported to the library.
2:25 p.m.: A wire was down in the roadway on East Main Street in the vicinity of Beacon Marine Basin. The wire was moved to the side of the highway.
12:43 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was under investigation on Commonwealth Avenue.
9:17 a.m.: Police responded the Rose Baker Senior Center on Manuel F. Lewis Street for a man who was not welcome on the property. He told police he had nowhere to go, according to a report. The Fire Department was called for an evaluation and the man was taken to the hospital. The man was notified he would be contacted for further evaluation and assistance and a report was filed with a senior care hotline.
9 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Washington Street. No action was required from police.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Between Monday and Tuesday, two people weres transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, another refused ambulance services and two more received lift assists.
Tuesday, July 26
6:08 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Granite Street.
6:31 a.m.: An illegally parked car on T Wharf was ticketed.
Monday, July 25
2:56 p.m.: Report of a past hit-and-run on Main Street. Both drivers exchanged information.
10:29 p.m.: Report of two vandalized parking signs on School Street.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, July 26
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to a hospital. Another refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Two people received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
ESSEX
Tuesday, July 26
Traffic stops: One criminal application, three citations and one verbal warning were given out to drivers for traffic violations.
12:20 p.m.: Officers removed debris from the roadway on Southern Avenue.