In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, March 16
Motor vehicle stops: Drivers were issued citations or warnings at 6:58 a.m. in the vicinity of 212 Washington St. and at 8:31 a.m. at Rogers and Porter streets.
Tuesday, March 15
Peace was restored after a disturbance over parking on Veterans Way at 10:11 a.m., and following a noise complaint on Middle Street at 9:22 p.m.
Citizens assisted on Hampden Street at 11:01 a.m., on Harrison Avenue at 5:37 p.m., and Marble Street at 8:42 p.m.
Crashes with property damage only in the vicinity of 284 Main St. at 11:21 a.m., and on Grant Circle and on Spring Street, both 5:34 p.m.
5:22 p.m.: Police responded to a disabled motor vehicle on Route 128 north.
4:18 p.m.: A Flume Road resident reported fraudulent activity on her Citizen Bank debit account, having noticed the day before a charge on her debit card from Lowe’s Home Improvement. Looking into it further, she discovered it was from an online order with a scheduled in-store pickup at a Lowe’s in Hudson. She even received an email receipt for a Dewalt 6-tool ,20-volt max brush set. She reached out to the store and was informed that someone had picked up the item on Sunday and that this was captured on security cameras. The store would not release any more information to the resident, who wanted a report on file so she can get reimbursed. The report was forwarded to the Detective Division for further investigation.
9:34 a.m.: Animal control was dispatched to Maplewood and Gloucester avenues after a caller reported losing her dog from her vehicle.S he was concerned he could get hit by traffic.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, March 15
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. Another received a lift assist.
8:05 p.m.: Officers gave a person at Whistle Stop Mall a courtesy ride home.
4:44 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Main Street.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, March 15
Traffic stops: Two people received warnings — one written and one verbal — for violating traffic laws.
4:42 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Tuesday, March 15
Traffic stops: Six drivers received citations for violating traffic laws.
5:40 p.m.: Officers assisted a person on Main Street that was locked out of their car.
1:50 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a gas odor outdoors at Centennial Grove. Another report about the odor was made at 5:30 p.m. It was believed the issue was caused by a machine that was running nearby.