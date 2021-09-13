GLOUCESTER
Monday, Sept. 13
8:19 a.m.: Complaint about parking at Sadler and Webster streets.
Well-being checks at Eastern Avenue and Webster Street at 12:09 a.m., when the person was taken to the hospital; and 7:57 a.m. at Walgreens on Main Street.
Medical emergencies: A rescue squad responded to Neptune Place at 12:20 a.m. and East Main Street at 1:55 a.m., where service was given; and Ferry Street at 12:29 a.m., when the patient was taken to a hospital.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Medical emergencies on Anderson Way at 12:01 a.m., where patient was transported to a hospital; and St. John Church on Middle Street at noon, Lobsta Land on Causeway Street at 1:54 p.m., Western Avenue at 3:36 p.m., Ferry Street at 4:53 p.m. and YMCA Rooming House and Community Center on Middle Street at 10:51 p.m., where calls were referred to another agency.
Well-being check at Prospect and Elm streets at 11:30 p.m., person could not be located.
Traffic stops on Washington Street at Riverside Avenue at 6:52 a.m., where the driver was issued a citation, Gloucester Crossing Road at 9:10 a.m. and Maplewood Road at 8:17 p.m.
Burglar alarm activations on Hickory Street and 1:47 p.m., Kondelin Road at Neptune’s Harvest at 1:57 p.m., Salt Island Road at 2:59 and 6:30 p.m., and Rio Drive at 8:03 p.m.
Disturbances on Thatcher Road at 12:24 a.m. and Dale Avenue at 1:43 a.m., when peace was restored; and Perkins Street at 11:51 a.m. and Gloucester Dog Park on Hough Avenue at 6:52 p.m.
7:42 p.m.: Help requested for unwelcome guest on Glenmere Way.
Car crashes with only property damage reported at Grant Circle at 2:50 p.m., Gloucester Healthcare on Washington Street at 3:59 p.m., car towed; and on Thatcher Road at 6:55 p.m., where a Gloucester man will be summonsed to court on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. The last crash remains under investigation.
Vandalism at O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street reported at 8:37 a.m. and 6 p.m.
4:15 p.m.: Child, 3 1/2, reported missing on Wingaersheek Beach off Atlantic Street. The girl was found about 4 minutes later and reunited with her parents.
3:52 p.m.: Aid given following a 911 call from Route 128 south.
3:40 p.m.: Theft of registration plate from vehicle parked at state fish pier offices on Jodrey State Fish Pier reported.
Complaints about parking lodged at 10:48 a.m. on Atlantic Street, at 2:30 p.m. at Taylor and Bent streets, and 3:37 p.m. at Bass Rocks Beach Club on Nautilus Road.
1:38 p.m.: Harassment on Gloucester Avenue reported.
Lost or found reported at post office on Dale Avenue at 10:28 a.m., on Gilbert Court at 10:34 a.m., ay police station on Main Street at 10:39 a.m. and Duley Street at 1:27 p.m.
Fraud reported on Nashua Avenue at 8:39 and 9:48 a.m.
9:45 a.m.: Larceny reported on Liberty Street.
9:18 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in Washington Cemetery on Western Avenue.
3:25 a.m.: Peace restored following a call about an unwanted guest on LePage Lane.
Saturday, Sept. 11
11:09 p.m.: Disturbance reported on St. Anthony Lane.
Well-being checks on Gee Avenue at 1:03 a.m., Walgreens on Main Street at 4:47 p.m., Western Avenue at 6:53 p.m., and Jalapeno’s Restaurant on Main Street at 10:41 p.m.
Other agencies assisted at Center and Middle streets at 7 p.m., and Riverview Road at 10:10 p.m.
9:51 p.m.: Harassment reported on Brooks Road.
9:49 p.m.: Debris in roadway on the northbound side of the Route 128 Extension.
Burglar alarms activated at The Open Door on Emerson Avenue at 2:35 p.m., Washington Street at 6:32 p.m., and at Comdel on Kondelin Road at 9:17 p.m.
Lost or found property at Temple Ahavat Achim on Middle Street at 8:07 p.m., and at police station on Main Street at 9:14 p.m.
9:06 p.m.: Noise makers could not be located in area of Magnolia Avenue and Edmonds Way after complaint lodged.
8:29 p.m.: Suspicious person at Stage Fort Apartments on Western Avenue could not be located.
Complaints about parking lodged at 1:52 p.m. on Liberty Street, Dodge and Beckford streets at 1:53 p.m., Brierwood Street at 7:39 p.m., and Cape Ann Marina Resort on Essex Avenue at 8:09 p.m.
Car crashes with only property damage reported on Route 128 south at Grant Circle at 4:42 p.m., and Bass Avenue at Hartz Streets at 7:34 p.m.
Medical emergencies on Homestead Drive at 2:23 a.m., false alarm; Perkins Street at 10:35 a.m., Ledge Road at 1:08 p.m., Derby Street at 2:51 p.m., and Patriots Circle at 7:16 p.m., when service was given; Bass Avenue at 6:20 p.m., where patient refused ambulance service; and Millet Street at 4:34 a.m., and Magnolia Fields on Western Avenue at 10:40 a.m., when individuals were transported to the hospital.
5:59 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Washington Street.
5:33 p.m.: Disabled motor vehicle on Atlantic Road.
Citizens assisted in area of Blynman Bridge on Western Avenue at 11:46 a.m., and Dogtown Road at 3:54 p.m.
3:26 p.m.: Peace restored after suspicious activity involving a vehicle was reported on Route 128 northbound before Grant Circle.
1:21 p.m.: A domestic dispute involving a father and his adult daughter, both of Gloucester, on Grove Street. Both are being summonsed to court on charges of assault and battery.
12:31 p.m.: Vandalism reported at O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street. The school bus windows had been destroyed in a previous incident, police said,
11:50 a.m.: Vehicle towed on Western Avenue to assist Fire Department.
11:20 a.m.: A Commercial Street resident reported missing a 24-karat gold chain and 18-karat gold cross. She was told to file reports with her insurance company and if she thought the items had been pawned to follow up detectives.
11:17 a.m.: Soliciting reported on School House Road.
Friday, Sept. 10
Complaints about noise made on Revere Street at 8:48 p.m. and Friend Street at 9:57 p.m., where peace was restored; and Alpine Court at 11:38 p.m., where nothing could be heard.
Complaints about parking made about 1,4-C-2 off Rogers Street at 11:13 a.m., Washington Street in front of Captain Hook’s Restaurant at 12:47 p.m., Prospect Street at 8:37 p.m., and Friend and Prospect streets at 10:17 p.m.
Medical emergencies: A rescue squad responded to Brooks Lane at 11:47 a.m., and Ocean Place at 9:14 p.m., where service was given. Call from Union Street at 10:01 p.m. referred to another agency.
Well-being checks made on Bass Avenue at 5:03 p..m., and at Washington and Derby streets at 9:42 p.m.
7:31 p.m.: An officer met a citizen about a complaint on School Street at 7:31 p.m.
5:18 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Cedarwood Wood.
5:16 p.m.: Trespass reported at Gloucester Mill Condominiums.
5:06 p.m.: Report of suspicious activity in a motor vehicle in a lot off Gloucester Crossing Road.
2:55 p.m.: Stolen vehicle found behind Magnolia 525 Tavern on Lexington Avenue. The car was returned to its owner.
2:40 p.m.: Public Works dispatched to Warner Street.
2:29 p.m.: Assistance given to Fire Department on Magnolia Avenue.
1:05 p.m.: Officer assisted with traffic control on Bass Avenue while Fire Department handled a medical call. The person was taken to the hospital.
12:10 p.m.: Car crash on Route 128 north, with report of property damage only.
12:02 p.m.: Stolen vehicle recovered at Ocean Terrance Apartments on Ocean Avenue.
11:52 a.m.: Debris in roadway reported on Hancock Street.
10:34 a.m.: Citizen assisted at McPherson Park on Prospect Street.
8:55 a.m.: 911 call from Ocean House Hotel at Bass Rocks on Atlantic Road. No action required.
8:52 a.m.: Peace restored after officers called to Cliff Road.
8:19 a.m.: Dominique J. Ferrara, 24 of 5 Perkins St. in Gloucester, was arrested after a traffic stop on Washington Street at Gloucester Avenue. She was arrested on a warrant charging her with being a fugitive from justice.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, Sept. 12
11:23 a.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a written warning for speeding.
Medical emergencies on Spring Lane at 8:04 a.m. and Broadway at 10:35 a.m. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 11
5:04 p.m.: A Cathedral Avenue resident reported two lawn signs had been vandalized.
Medical emergencies on Squam Hill Court at 11:42 a.m. and Shetland Road at 2:43 p.m. Both persons refused ambulance services.
2:31 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a written warning for speeding.
11:22 a.m.: Report of identity theft on Main Street.
10:23 a.m.: The Harbormaster was notified of a lobster trap filled with lobsters on Penzance Road. The lobsters were later released.
4:40 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Phillips Avenue.
Friday, Sept. 10
5:55 p.m.: Medical emergency on Squam Hill Court. The person refused ambulance services.
5:38 p.m.: Medical emergency on Phillips Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:51 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Pleasant Street was tagged.
11:21 a.m.: Report of a broken store window on Bearskin Neck. Police said this was in relation to a vandalism arrest made last Thursday.
9:46 a.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:16 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Sept. 12
5:21 p.m.: Report filed regarding verbal harassment on Central Street.
2:33 p.m.: An illegally parked car at Singing Beach was tagged.
12:22 p.m.: Report of a missing child on Singing Beach. The child was found safe.
10:34 a.m.: An illegally parked car at Singing Beach were tagged.
2:16 and 1:19 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Powder House Lane and Morse Court. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, Sept. 11
8:01 p.m.: Medical emergency on Central Street. The person refused ambulance services.
3:04 p.m.: An illegally parked car at Lobster Cove was tagged.
12:46 p.m.: Report of a hit parked car on Summer Street. No injuries were reported. The car received minor damage.
11:22 and 4:55 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street and Smith Lane. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, Sept. 10
3:48 p.m.: First responders assisted with a medical call in Beverly.
2:41 p.m.: Public Works assisted a person who dropped keys down a storm drain on Beach Street.
2:28 p.m.: Report of a minor fender-bender on Pleasant Street. No injuries were reported.
11 a.m.: Medical emergency on Raymond Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Sunday, Sept. 12
6:03 p.m.: A lost cell phone found on John Wise Avenue was submitted into police custody.
12:29 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.
5:53 a.m.: Report of a driver hitting a deer on John Wise Avenue. The driver did not receive any injuries. The car was towed from the scene.
Saturday, Sept. 11
11:36 p.m.: Report of a driver hitting a guard rail on Eastern Avenue. The driver did not receive any injuries. They were cited for a marked lanes violation, speeding and negligent operation. The crashed caused minor property damage to the surrounding area. The car was towed from the scene by Tally’s Towing.
9:56 p.m.: Report of suspicious activity on Story Street. Officers dismissed a group of four people from the area.
3:13 p.m.: Report of a disturbance between two parties on Landing Road. The matter is under investigation. No further information is available at this time.
Friday, Sept. 10
Traffic stops: Two drivers on Main Street each received a citation for hands-free driving violations at 5:38 and 6:16 p.m., respectively.